Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home Politics Hours after Arnab Goswami was attacked by youth Congress goons 'to teach him a...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hours after Arnab Goswami was attacked by youth Congress goons ‘to teach him a lesson’, Congress leader Alka Lamba hails Yuva Congress

Prior to her despicable tweet, Lamba had also threatened that unless Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes any action against Goswami, Yuva Congress leaders would take to street.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Alka Lamba hails Yuva Congress after Arnab Goswami alleges that two youth belonging to party attacked him and his wife. (image: theprint.in)
90

Hours after Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked allegedly by youth Congress goons on instructions of ‘higher ups’ to ‘teach him a lesson’, Congress leader Alka Lamba hailed Yuva Congress workers.

The despicable tweet came just an hour after Goswami released a video stating that little past midnight on 23rd April, he and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne people.

Arnab Goswami’s video message

In above video, Goswami alleges how the two men who tailed him and his wife and attacked them just few metres away from his home were associated with Yuva Congress. He further alleges that the Yuva Congress duo were instructed by higher ups in the party to ‘teach him a lesson’ for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar sadhu lynching.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prior to her despicable tweet, Lamba had also threatened that unless Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes any action against Goswami, Yuva Congress leaders would take to street.

She had called upon the Yuva Congress workers take to streets ‘without thinking’ as apparently, criticism against Sonia Gandhi was worse than coronavirus.

Congress leader Alka Lamba

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and now Congress leader Alka Lamba had earlier engaged in a Twitter fight with Olympic medalist and questioned his parentage. During the run-up to 2019 general elections, Lamba had made a racist comment on PM Modi’s election campaign ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ and said that ‘chowkidar to Nepal se bhi mangwa sakte hai’. When former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was struggling with terminal illness, Lamba had made a crass comment on his health to spread canards about Rafale deal. She has also regularly indulged in spreading fake surveys to show increasing popularity of herself as well as her party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsarnab goswami attacked, arnab goswami attacked video,

Latest News

Politics

Hours after Arnab Goswami was attacked by youth Congress goons ‘to teach him a lesson’, Congress leader Alka Lamba hails Yuva Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba had called upon the Yuva Congress workers take to streets 'without thinking' as apparently, criticism against Sonia Gandhi was worse than coronavirus.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir hussain is accused in the brutal murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and inciting riots in Delhi in February this year
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Clashes broke out between cops and locals in West Bengal alleging improper distribution of ration during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Locals clash with police in West Bengal alleging that they have not received ration from the govt during the lockdown period
Read more
News Reports

Industry bodies reject Rahul Gandhi’s demand for GST waiver on COVID-19 related equipment, say they don’t need any exemption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had posted a tweet demanding the government to exempt coronavirus treatment related equipment from GST
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Connect with us

220,718FansLike
297,660FollowersFollow
222,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com