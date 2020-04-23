Hours after Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked allegedly by youth Congress goons on instructions of ‘higher ups’ to ‘teach him a lesson’, Congress leader Alka Lamba hailed Yuva Congress workers.

युवा काँग्रेस जिंदाबाद 🙂 🇮🇳👍. — Alka Lamba – अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) April 22, 2020

The despicable tweet came just an hour after Goswami released a video stating that little past midnight on 23rd April, he and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne people.

Arnab Goswami’s video message

In above video, Goswami alleges how the two men who tailed him and his wife and attacked them just few metres away from his home were associated with Yuva Congress. He further alleges that the Yuva Congress duo were instructed by higher ups in the party to ‘teach him a lesson’ for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar sadhu lynching.

Prior to her despicable tweet, Lamba had also threatened that unless Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes any action against Goswami, Yuva Congress leaders would take to street.

She had called upon the Yuva Congress workers take to streets ‘without thinking’ as apparently, criticism against Sonia Gandhi was worse than coronavirus.

Congress leader Alka Lamba

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and now Congress leader Alka Lamba had earlier engaged in a Twitter fight with Olympic medalist and questioned his parentage. During the run-up to 2019 general elections, Lamba had made a racist comment on PM Modi’s election campaign ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ and said that ‘chowkidar to Nepal se bhi mangwa sakte hai’. When former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was struggling with terminal illness, Lamba had made a crass comment on his health to spread canards about Rafale deal. She has also regularly indulged in spreading fake surveys to show increasing popularity of herself as well as her party.