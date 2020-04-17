While the country battles with the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, there is another war happening on the sidelines. It is Arnab Goswami, the Chief Editor of Republic TV, vs Tablighi Jamaat, the Islamic Missionary organization responsible for spreading the virus across the lengths and breadths of the country, head by Maulana Saad. The war has everything that anyone could possibly ask for. It has drama, suspense, thrill and, of course, high voltage entertainment.

Arnab Goswami is not very pleased with Maulana Saad of Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat. And that would be putting it mildly. Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat Corona bomb blew up on the face of the nation in March, the Republic TV journalist has been waging his own war against Maulana Saad. Since the 31st of March, Arnab Goswami has dedicated around 15 debates of ‘Puchhta Hai Bharat’ on Republic Bharat on the antics of Tablighi Jamaat alone.

Arnab Goswami on Republic Bharat: On a different level altogether

The title of the debates makes it abundantly clear where things would be headed. One is titled, ‘Lootera Saad, Desh karega Barbaad?’ Another was titled, ‘Corona se khatarnak virus Markaz?’ Arnab Goswami on Republic Bharat is on a whole different level altogether from his usual demeanor on Republic TV. A sample of his monologues can be seen here:

In the same monologue, Arnab Goswami asks Maulana Saad, “Maulana Saad, Tu apna ilaaj kyu kara raha hai? Apna ilaaj kara rahe ho Maulana?” Since the very first day, he has been demanding the arrested of the Maulana of Markaz Nizamuddin.

The colourful epithets Arnab Goswami has used for Maulana Saad

Arnab Goswami has used very colourful words for Maulana Saad. He has called him ‘Hathyara’, ‘Supari Killer’, ‘Maut ka Maulana’, ‘Bhagoda’, ‘Darpok’, ‘Professional killer’, ‘Dhandebaaz’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Makkar’, ‘Kaayar’, ‘Desh Virodhi’ and ‘Bujhdil’. He has also asked quite a few pertinent questions such as ‘Jo hazaaron logo ko bimaar lare woh Maulana kaise banaa (How did someone who make thousands of people fall sick become a Maulana)?’ and ‘Yeh bhaag kyu raha hai (Why is he running)?’ In yet another instance, Arnab Goswami asked, ‘Yeh (Tablighi Jamaat members) bill mein Chuhe ki tarha chhupe kyun hain? Yeh bill main, bura an maanein, chuhe ki tarha chhupe kyun hain? (Why are they hiding like rats? Why are they, pardon me, hiding like rats?)’

Arnab Goswami has also offered the defenders of Maulana Saad very pertinent wisdom, ‘Iss desh ka naam Bharat hai (The name of this country is Bharat)’. On another occasion, he said, ‘Hum tumhara ilaaj karein aur tum humein bimaari do, yeh ab desh ko manzoor nahi (We treat you and you make us sick, this is not acceptable to the country anymore)’.A segment on his debate said, “The whole country is now searching more for a cure of the Jamaati virus than the Corona because as much as the country is progressing towards defeating the Coronavirus, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat by hiding are taking the country backward.”

Arnab Goswami did not spare Shaheen Bagh either

Maulana Saad is not the only individiual who has suffered the wrath of Arnab Goswami, Shaheen Bagh too has come under the radar. In one debate, Arnab Goswami asked the country, ‘The people of Shaheen Bagh want to spread the pandemic in the country?’ In another, he asked, “Corona phailayega Shaheen Bagh?”

Arnab Goswami refuses to cower before the Liberal Establishment

Contrary to the rest of the mainstream media, Arnab Goswami has been treating the members of Tablighi Jamaat with utter contempt. He has claimed that he has been receiving threats from certain quarters due to his reportage of events but says that he doesn’t care two hoots about ‘two rupees people’. While the rest of the mainstream media and certain governments have come up with incredulous names such as ‘Single Source’ and ‘Under Special Operations’ to hide the true nature of the biggest superspreader in India, Arnab Goswami has come up with adjectives such as ‘Bhagoda’ and ‘Kaayar’ and ‘Makkar’ for Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat. Once again, it appears, Arnab Goswami has refused to cower before the liberal establishment.

As hard as the mainstream media is trying to absolve the Tablighi Jamaat of its sins, Arnab Goswami is working twice as hard to ensure that people remember who is responsible for the chaos that has been unleashed in the country. Arnab Goswami has repeatedly blamed Maulana Saad for the Markaz Nizamuddin becoming a cluster of the Wuhan Coronavirus infections. He has also held him responsible for those who have died due to the virus after visiting the Markaz Nizamuddin. With the reach that he has, it appears almost certain that the liberal agenda is destined to fail.

What did the Tablighi Jamaat do to make Arnab Goswami so angry?

The Tablighi Jamaat time bomb erupted across the country in the last week of March when around 200 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s transgressions became known.

Soon enough, it became known that around two thousand people, quite possibly a lot more, had attended the event and as late as the 22nd of March, 2500 people were present at the premises of the Markaz Nizamuddin and around 1500 of them left the place on the 23rd of March. Even so, it meant that around a thousand people were still stuck at the global headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat as of the 24th of March. Since then, it has been a continuous series of escalations and atrocious conduct by the members of the Jamaat who have made things difficult for the administration and the healthcare providers at every step along the way.