Saturday, April 11, 2020
Home News Reports Arvind Kejriwal ‘leaks’ decision taken in PM’s meeting with CMs, thanks PM Modi for...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports

Arvind Kejriwal ‘leaks’ decision taken in PM’s meeting with CMs, thanks PM Modi for ‘decision to extend the lockdown’ to contain coronavirus

While the lockdown may actually be extended as the Coronavirus spread continues in several states, the final decision will be taken by the central govt, and most likely the announcement will be made by the Prime Minister himself

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
32

While the nation waits for the decision of the central govt on the lockdown to be announced, Delhi Chief Minister tried to preempt the same by saying that the lockdown has been extended. Today the prime minister had a detailed meeting with all the chief ministers of the country to discuss whether to extend or lift the 21-day lockdown which is coming to an end on 14th April. Prime minister Modi is expected to make an announcement on the same before 14th after more rounds of discussions with other stakeholders.

It is reported that several states have requested for extension of the lockdown as the number of new Coronavirus cases is rising in many places. Delhi government has also asked for an extension of the lockdown, after it saw an explosion in Covid-19 numbers, mostly due to the Tablighi Jamaat meet March.

Although the central govt or the PM has not made any official announcement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet suggesting the lockdown has been extended. He wrote, “PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to some media reports, several states have asked for a two-week extension of the lockdown, and that demand may be accepted by the central govt. On the other have some other states are preferring a less restrictive lockdown after 14th April, as it has started impacting the livelihood of people and the economy as a whole.

While the lockdown may actually be extended as the Coronavirus spread continues in several states, the final decision will be taken by the central govt, and most likely the announcement will be made by the Prime Minister himself, as he had announced the lockdown and the one-day Janata Curfew earlier. For the Delhi CM to ‘leak’ the decision of the meeting is being seen as immature, as the PM’s meeting with CMs is supposed to be confidential.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal ‘leaks’ decision taken in PM’s meeting with CMs, thanks PM Modi for ‘decision to extend the lockdown’ to contain coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Although the PM or the central govt is yet to announce any decision, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that lockdown has been extended
Read more
News Reports

UP Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary arrested by Amroha police for holding unauthorised press con, inciting public sentiment over Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arrested UP Congress state secretary Sachin Chaudhary had also made unseemly remarks against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the unauthorised press conference
Read more
OpIndia Explains

How the opposition to the polio vaccine by Islamic fundamentalists undermined the world’s effort to curb the deadly disease

OpIndia Staff -
It is not just the Chinese Virus that has received a boost due to their conduct. Over the years, even immunization to polio through the polio vaccine has been undermined due to the rabid opposition of Islamic fundamentalists to it.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: With rising number of cases, sealed hospitals and over 100 health staffs tested positive, Mumbai stares at a major crisis

OpIndia Staff -
The coronavirus trajectory during next five-days will determine whether Mumbai fares better or faces a situation akin to New York
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh youth Sameer Khan, who had mocked face masks on TikTok, posts video wearing mask to inform that he has coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"If you want to have trust, have it on the God", Sameer Khan had posted on a TikTok video mocking face masks used to protect from Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Here, our law works, not Modi’s: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

OpIndia Staff -
Furious Muslim neighbours killed Hindu man Revant Singh in cold blood for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,348FansLike
279,536FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com