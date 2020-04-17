Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

"I just felt like helping. When I went to Umesh’s house, I realised they were indeed in need of it", the Bengaluru cop said.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bengaluru cop delivers medicine to a cancer patient after a 960 km journey
S Kumaraswamy (left) being felicitated by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao (right)
4

On April 11, a 47-year-old Bengaluru cop named S Kumaraswamy travelled a whopping 430 km from Bengaluru to Dharawad in Karnataka to deliver life-saving drugs for a cancer patient named Umesh. The Police Head Constable who has now been felicitated by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, travelled another 430 km back home on the same day, totalling 860 km for both trips.

The Bengaluru cop was watching a local news channel the previous day when he learnt that a cancer patient was in urgent need of a life-saving drug that was only available at DS Research Centre in Indiranagar in Bengaluru. Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, they were unable to get the medicine from Bengaluru. Following his morning shift, Kumarswamy reached out to the news channel and gathered information about the patient.

The Journey

He collected the medicine and sought the permission of his senior before embarking on a tedious journey of 430 km to Dharwad. His family members were opposed to the decision but Kumaraswamy was determined. On April 11 at 4 am in the wee hours of the morning, he left for the house of the cancer patient on his Honda Activa with one bottle of water and a few packets of biscuits.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

On seeing him, Umesh and his family members were shocked. He then began his journey back home and reached Chitradurga at 10:30 p.m. in the night. He was tired and slept at a fire station office. Kumaraswamy resumed his journey to Bengaluru at 5:30 am on April 13 and reached Bengaluru by 10:30 am.

“I have no connection with that place. I am from Ramanagara. I just felt like helping. When I went to Umesh’s house, I realised they were indeed in need of it. He has to take it for two years continuously and it is curable”, the Bengaluru cop was quoted as saying.

Police Personnel under Attack

Despite their efforts to implement social distancing guidelines to safeguard public health and safety, amidst the nationwide lockdown, cops have repeatedly come under attack from lockdown violators. On March 25, two men, Kutubuddin and Tajuddin, who had brutally thrashed two policemen for stopping them for breaching a check post during the nationwide lockdown, have been arrested by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the accused were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes during the lockdown. They had breached the check post at Bhoopasandra, Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru. When the cops tried to catch the two accused, they had assaulted the two policemen Manjunatha and Basavararaju.

On April 9, a group of 5 men, including one minor haad assaulted police officers at Annabhau Sathe junction near the District Collector’s office in the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. When the cops stopped a two-wheeler for persons going triple-seat, the trio began arguing with the police. They were soon joined by two other friends.

When one accused began heckling a police officer, he retaliated by hitting the accused with his baton. The perpetrator then snatched the stick and resorted to brutally assaulting the cop. The other accused too joined in the scuffle and began assaulting the policemen standing at the scene. A police case was registered against the four men and a minor for violating lockdown and assaulting a police officer on duty. The accused, excluding the minor, have been identified as Shaikh Farookh Shaikh Kadar, Shaikh Sharukh Shaikh Farookh, Shaikh Sajid Shaikh Farookh, and Shaikh Sameer Shaihkh Salim.

In another shocking incident on Sunday in Patiala, Punjab, a group of ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) injured two police officers and the chopped-off hand of another police officer at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

OpIndia Staff -
The Head Constable decided to deliver the medicine 430 km away after watching a report about the cancer patient on a news channel
Read more
Media

Here are 7 occasions on which Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire, violated the ethical principles of Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Since an FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading Fake News against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, an organized campaign has been launched to paint him as a victim.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured after a mob attacked them while patrolling in Tonk’s Kasai Mohalla, 12 detained

OpIndia Staff -
The injured were admitted to district hospital, 12 people were detained for attacking the police team.
Read more
News Reports

India tightens scrutiny of Chinese investment in the share market as SEBI asks banks to disclose details of investment coming from China

OpIndia Staff -
The direction issued by SEBI to custodians comes as an immediate reaction to People’s Bank of China buying above 1% stakes in HDFC.
Read more
News Reports

RBI Governor announces new measures to ease financial distress amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Quoting the IMF projection of 1.9% (GDP) growth, the RBI Governor said that India's growth would be the highest among the G20 countries
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh: NSA slapped, govt to seize assets of the Moradabad stone pelters if they fail to pay for the damage to public property

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered attachment of properties of people involved in the Moradabad attack, if they fail to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,310FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com