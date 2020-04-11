The authorities have detected 102 people in 13 mosques in the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi. 52 of them have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Furthermore, three of them have died in three days due to the virus, an official informed on Saturday.

अभी खबर मिली कि पुरानी दिल्ली के चांदनी महल इलाके की 13 मस्जिदों में 102 लोगों का पता चला. इनमें से 52 कोरोना पॉज़िटिव निकले. पिछले 3 दिन में 3 की मौत भी हो गई. अब भी कई मस्जिदों में तबलीगी जमात के लोग छुपे हैं. कोई उन्हें समझाए कि वे इलाज कराएं, इसी में उनकी, कौम की भलाई है. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) April 11, 2020

“Interactions between those who have tested positive and the other residents cannot be ruled out,” the District Magistrate said. Chandni Mahal has been declared a containment zone by the Delhi Government, the announcement was made late on Friday night. Security personnel have been deployed in the area. The administration will now sanitize the entire area and essential commodities will be delivered to the homes of the residents.

The people who were evacuated from the Mosques are reportedly members of the Tablighi Jamaat. Orders have been issued to trace possible Wuhan Coronavirus suspects. Meanwhile, with 183 cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, the highest jump in a single day, Delhi has crossed the 900-mark. According to the bulletin issued by Delhi’s Health Department, of the 903 cases, 584 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz Nizamuddin, which has emerged as the largest vector of the virus in India.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat are testing positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus all across India, 200 of them have suddenly disappeared in Uttar Pradesh and their mobile phones have been switched off. Moreover, around 300 people who were in contact with those Jamaatis have also switched off their phones.