Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home News Reports Spikes in Coronavirus cases in China coincide with important political events, raises question on...
News Reports

Spikes in Coronavirus cases in China coincide with important political events, raises question on the authenticity of data: Report

Recently, it had emerged that number asymptomatic Coronavirus positive persons were not included the official data of the pandemic released by the govt.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
china coronavirus
48

Ever since the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak hit the world, its origin China has been under the cloud for its role in the pandemic. China had misled the world about the severity of the virus in the beginning, which led to the widespread distribution of the virus across the world, and now Chinese numbers of COVID-19 infections have come under question.

While the coronavirus continues an uncontrolled run across Europe and North America, China controlled it well by March, according to data released by the Communist govt in the country. Recently, it had emerged that number asymptomatic Coronavirus positive persons were not included the official data of the pandemic released by the govt. And now an analysis by The Economist shows that the Coronavirus data of China has close relations with political decision in the country.

According to the analysis done by The Economist, two peculiar trends are seen in the Chinese Coronavirus data. First, the data are highly volatile, across different provinces, the numbers of positive cases jump abruptly one day and then come down heavily the next day. Although such irregularity is seen with most countries, it is seen more frequently in the case of China. This suggests on some days, positive cases which were not reported earlier were added to the official data, and those days saw a huge jump in the number of cases.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On 24th March, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang had warned local officials not to hide new coronavirus cases, after no cases of local transmission was reported in the country for several days. Li, the country’s second-in-command, urged local governments Monday to “seek truth from facts” and be “open and transparent” in releasing information on the epidemic. This proves that local authorities were under-reporting new cases of Covid-19, and they were forced to add those numbers on the orders of the central leadership later.

The second trend noticed by the Economist study shows that each incident of spike in new cases is related to some important political decisions in the respective provinces. For example, the Hubei province, the epicentre of the pandemic, saw 27% increase in new infections on 9 February, and the rise was 20% and 22% on the next two days. But on 12th February, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the province went up by a whopping 742%. Although Chinese govt had said that this had happened due to revisions to the government’s methodology for counting cases, those revisions were made a week earlier. More importantly the spike in cases on 12th February happened just a day after the Communist party chiefs of Hubei province and Wuhan city were sacked.

Similar trend was seen in other regions also. On January 27th officials in Zhejiang province announced the opening of 335 clinics and a 1,000-bed hospital to accommodate a surge of Covid-19 patients. The next day, new cases nearly tripled to 123, before declining sharply in the next few days. The new cases in Shandong province saw a spike on 20 February after the chief of the provincial justice department was sacked, and they came back to previous levels.

While most incidents of sharp rise in new cases happened just after important decisions were made in the respective regions, on one day this happened on national level. On February 3rd, almost every Coronavirus-hit province saw a massive jump in the number of new cases. On the very same day, Chinese premier Xi Jinping had asked the authorities battling the virus to “face up to existing problems” and “release authoritative information in a timely manner”.

These co-incidences suggest that all is not well with the Coronavirus data released by China, just as their information on the virus was not correct, there is doubt over their data also.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Uphill battle for doctors at Delhi’s GTB Hospital as Jamat members refuse to cooperate

arjun20 -
While Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at Delhi’s G.T.B. hospital have not misbehaved with the staff, they remain unresponsive to the doctors’ repeated requests for co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Spikes in Coronavirus cases in China coincide with important political events, raises question on the authenticity of data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An analysis by The Economist show spikes in new Coronavirus positive cases in China were accompanied by important political events
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis from Jharkhand illegally obtained fake SIM cards to hide their identity: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, two of these mobile numbers are now out of reach while one number is being used in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Increase in incidents of domestic violence, 30% of calls to childline pertain to abuse or violence

OpIndia Staff -
The lockdown has seen an increase in distress calls due to domestic violence. NCW chief says actual cases maybe higher as victims are afraid to reach out to authorities.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management committee offers its hospital buildings for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
DSGMC said in letter to state government, "We see this as a tough time for humanity, we all need to work as a team to combat the COVID-19 disease."
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,159FansLike
277,377FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com