Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party over its statements during the coronavirus crisis in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying it is playing ‘petty politics’ over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also asked the Congress party to think about national interest, instead of misleading the people.

Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19.

Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 2, 2020

Home Minister Shah said that the Congress was playing politics at a time when India under the leadership of PM Modi is being praised both domestically and globally for the efforts to fight the Chinese coronavirus.

Amit Shah’s comments came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi had attacked the government for the “unplanned” implementation of the countrywide lockdown while claiming that it has caused “chaos and pain” to millions.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing, Sonia Gandhi had called for the availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals. She had also claimed that the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.

The Congress chief said the country was in the midst of unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis which can be overcome only if everyone acts in solidarity.