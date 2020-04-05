Sunday, April 5, 2020
Gujarat: Two cops who skipped duty to offer group namaz in madarsa suspended and arrested

The two cops and three others including the Maulana have been arrested by the Gujarat police. A case has been registered against all the accused under IPC Section 188 and section 51(B) NDMA Act 2005.

Namaz/ Representational Image
On Saturday, the Gujarat Police suspended and arrested two cops for skipping duty and offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district of the state amidst lockdown due to coronavirus spread in the country, reports Desh Gujarat.

According to the reports, Circle Inspector of Ahwa IB Ajmeri and Police Sub Inspector SS Daraiya have been suspended after they skipped the duty and went to a local mosque near Ahwa to offer Namaz along with few other Muslim clerics. The two cops were suspended for defying government’s order of not assembling more than four persons during the lockdown.

The two cops and three others including the Maulana have been arrested by the Gujarat police. A case has been registered against all the accused under IPC Section 188 and section 51(B) NDMA Act 2005.

“A Police Inspector and a Police Sub-Inspector have been suspended for offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district amid coronavirus lockdown,” Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrimal confirmed.

The others arrested are identified as Zabbar Kureshi, Abdul Vanzara and Shabbir Vani. Seven people were present inside the mosque when a police team jumped the gates of the local mosque to apprehend the cops. Five people were caught while offering Namaz including the two cops.

