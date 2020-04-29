Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Updated:

Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 1,000 mark in India, over 31,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 till now

India has been under a complete lockdown since 25th March 2020 and while it is expected to conclude on 3rd May, authorities have hinted that there may be further extension in hotspots where situation is still not under control.

OpIndia Staff

Coronavirus death toll in India crosses 1,000 mark (image courtesy: AlJazeera)
34

The death toll for coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark in India and it stands at 1,007 as of 29 April, 2020. As of now 31,332 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the virus that originated in China.

MoHFW data on coronavirus

Coronavirus in India

India has been under a complete lockdown since 25th March 2020 and while it is expected to conclude on 3rd May, authorities have hinted that there may be further extension in hotspots where situation is still not under control. As per the data, there are currently 22,629 active cases in India while 7,695 people have recovered and have been discharged. Of the states, Maharashtra has been worst affected with coronavirus with as many as 9,318 positive cases and 400 deaths. This is followed by Gujarat that has recorded 3,744 positive cases and 54 deaths as per the official ministry data.

Delhi’s tally stands at 3,314 cases of which 1,078 have recovered. Rajasthan is at 2,364 positive cases of which 768 have recovered and Madhya Pradesh has 2,387 positive cases of which 377 have recovered.

Goa, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have fully recovered while Sikkim and Nagaland have not recorded a single positive case of coronavirus.

