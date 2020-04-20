A man named Javed Khan who is accused of attacking policemen in Tatpatti Bakhal area of Indore earlier this month has been arrested again after he fled quarantine facility on Sunday evening. Javed Khan, who had allegedly attacked doctors and cops had later tested positive with Chinese coronavirus on April 11. He was later shifted to isolation ward in Jabalpur. He along with 6 other people were earlier arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for attacking a team of doctors in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore. Khan has now again been arrested.

Javed who was lodged at the Indore Central Jail was brought to the Jabalpur hospital on April 9. He was kept under police supervision and fled the hospital premises on sensing an opportunity on Sunday night. Four constables and an SHO were suspended in conncection to the case. To nab the accused, the local Superintendent of Police Amit Singh also announced a bounty of ₹10,000 on his head.

The attack on doctors in Indore

A five-member medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms in Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, was attacked and pelted with stones on April 1. As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

When the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob had also broken down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action. A doctor informed that they had gone for screening as directed by authorities and have been doing so for the past three days.

The team had gone after they found a history of someone getting in touch with a COVID-19 positive person. “As soon as we started asking, they started throwing stones at us,” the doctor informed. The doctor further stated that because they had the police force and others along with them, they were saved.

Police constable attacked in Indore

Earlier, a violent mob brutally assaulted and pelted stones at a police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district after he urged the residents to stay indoors to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Five people from Indore, identified as Javed Khan (25), Imran Khan (24), Nasir Khan (58), Sali Khan (50) and Samir Anwar (22) were arrested in connection to the case.

According to the reports, a police constable was on his duty in Chandan Nagar area of Indore, where he asked residents to stay inside their houses during the nationwide. However, an angry mob, defying the lockdown orders, assaulted the police constable and pelted stones at him.