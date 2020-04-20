Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus positive man Javed who is accused of attacking cops in Indore and had...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus positive man Javed who is accused of attacking cops in Indore and had fled quarantine, arrested again

Javed Khan, who had allegedly attacked policemen had later tested positive for coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indore: Javed arrested for attacking medics in Tatpatti Bakhal area
Accused Javed (left), Poster of ₹10,000 bounty on his head (right)
71

A man named Javed Khan who is accused of attacking policemen in Tatpatti Bakhal area of Indore earlier this month has been arrested again after he fled quarantine facility on Sunday evening. Javed Khan, who had allegedly attacked doctors and cops had later tested positive with Chinese coronavirus on April 11. He was later shifted to isolation ward in Jabalpur. He along with 6 other people were earlier arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for attacking a team of doctors in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore. Khan has now again been arrested.

Javed who was lodged at the Indore Central Jail was brought to the Jabalpur hospital on April 9. He was kept under police supervision and fled the hospital premises on sensing an opportunity on Sunday night. Four constables and an SHO were suspended in conncection to the case. To nab the accused, the local Superintendent of Police Amit Singh also announced a bounty of ₹10,000 on his head.

Photo Credits: India TV

The attack on doctors in Indore

A five-member medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms in Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, was attacked and pelted with stones on April 1. As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

When the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob had also broken down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action. A doctor informed that they had gone for screening as directed by authorities and have been doing so for the past three days.

The team had gone after they found a history of someone getting in touch with a COVID-19 positive person. “As soon as we started asking, they started throwing stones at us,” the doctor informed. The doctor further stated that because they had the police force and others along with them, they were saved.

Police constable attacked in Indore

Earlier, a violent mob brutally assaulted and pelted stones at a police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district after he urged the residents to stay indoors to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Five people from Indore, identified as Javed Khan (25), Imran Khan (24), Nasir Khan (58), Sali Khan (50) and Samir Anwar (22) were arrested in connection to the case.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, a police constable was on his duty in Chandan Nagar area of Indore, where he asked residents to stay inside their houses during the nationwide. However, an angry mob, defying the lockdown orders, assaulted the police constable and pelted stones at him.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindore tatpatti bakhal, indore doctors attacked

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus positive man Javed who is accused of attacking cops in Indore and had fled quarantine, arrested again

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Khan who was lodged at the Indore Central Jail was brought to the Jabalpur hospital on April 9. The local SP had announced a reward of ₹10,000 for his arrest.
Read more
News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away, was admitted in AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
The UP CM's family is from Uttarakhand. His father Anand Singh Bisht was a retired government employee.
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to Sadhus lynchings, suggest it’s result of lynching of Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad who hosts 'Purani Jeans' on Radio Mirchi UAE today took to Twitter to give a communal colour to the lynching of the two Sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra.
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus lockdown relaxations in some states, MHA objects to Kerala lifting bans in certain districts: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Many states have ordered some limited relaxations, allowing certain industries and government projects to open.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Health workers attacked by a violent mob in coronavirus hotspot Padarayanapura, 59 including local marijuana seller Firoza arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Padarayanapura is a coronavirus hotspot. Over 17 people have been tested positive. The medical team was there to take primary contacts of some coronavirus patients into quarantine.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
Social Media

The rise and fall of Altaf Shaikh alias ‘brumbyoz’: Rabid anti-Hindu bigot promoted actively by ‘liberals’ on social media and friend to fake news...

K Bhattacharjee -
After Hindus in the Middle-East were targeted by a section of Indian Muslims and their cohorts abroad, brumbyoz was claimed to have been doxxed himself by unknown individual(s).
Read more

Connect with us

220,072FansLike
292,629FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com