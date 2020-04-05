Sunday, April 5, 2020
Days after attacking medical team to prevent the screening of residents, Tatpatti Bhakhal area in Indore reports 12 confirmed Coronavirus cases

Despite the attack, the medical team had returned to the area next day and had continued health check of the residents in the presence of police officials.

OpIndia Staff

Health workers meet people at Tatpatti Bhakhal (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
Twelve new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection have come to light in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones on April 1.

Despite the attack, the medical team had returned to the area next day and had continued health check of the residents in the presence of police officials. The administration and health staff had quarantined 68 people there. After investigation, it is revealed that 12 of these people are infected with Wuhan Coronavirus. They have been admitted at the MRTB Hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops. When the medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob had also broken down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

A doctor informed that they had gone for screening as directed by authorities and have been doing so for the past three days. The team had gone after they found a history of someone getting in touch with a COVID-19 positive person. “As soon as we started asking, they started throwing stones at us,” the doctor informs. The doctor further states that because they had the police force and others along with them, they were saved.

A police officer while speaking to the media said that an old lady was to be taken for medical tests but people started opposing. Soon, a crowd gathered. Following this, the police were called upon. The mob then directed the authorities that before anyone from the locality is taken for medical tests, they should be first informed. On Saturday, Indore had reported 16 cases of COVID-19. Three people who died of the pandemic were from the Tatpatti Bakhal area.

Despite all this, women doctors led a team of medical staff to the same area on April 3. They were accompanied by administrative authorities and the police. Dr. Zakiya Sayed said, “We have sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared.” People in the area were seen apologising to the medics for their violent behaviour on Wednesday.

