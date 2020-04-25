Trinamool Congress (TMC) party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member, Derek O’Brien on Saturday slammed the Inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which visited and inspected quarantine centres and coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal, alleging that the team’s visit to the state served no purpose.

This came on the heels of the IMCT’s letter to the West Bengal chief secretary complaining about inadequate security and non-cooperation from the state government during their visits to cities during coronavirus inspection.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader wrote that the team visited districts with no hotspots and asked for committee already in place. He further accused the team of spreading the political virus, shamelessly and blatantly.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He went a step ahead, and further described the ICMT as India’s Most Callous Team and expanded IMCT as “I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal)”.

IMCT #Bengal visit served no purpose

– Visiting districts with no hotspots

– Asking for committee already in place



Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly.

Take ur pick.



IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team



IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal) — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

The TMC leader in his subsequent tweet shared a one-minute video message reiterating the same ignominy and insolence.

IMCT visit to Bengal, main aim was to spread the political virus.



Statement on Video : 1 Min pic.twitter.com/a6JeucET4W — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

IMCT’s strongly-worded letter to WB Chief Secretary

Earlier in day, the leader of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in West Bengal wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State government, complaining about inadequate security and non-cooperation. IMCT has also rebuked the Chief Secretary and made it clear that the stand of the government must be highlighted through written communication and not media statements.

IMCT complains about non-cooperation

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said in a statement that the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) appointed by the Centre to make an on-spot assessment of Coronavirus situation has received support, with the exception of West Bengal, from local administration and State Governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The MHA stated that the IMCT which visited Kolkata and Jalpaiguri were being stopped from visiting the designated areas. They were reportedly also barred from interacting with the local health workers. The Central Government has also written a letter to the State asking for the enforcement of April 19 order besides facilitating the assessment team in doing their job.

Mamata Banerjee stays defiant

On April 20, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the formation of IMCT constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states, claiming that it is ‘not consistent with the spirit of federalism’. The Central government constituted 6 IMCT to make an on-spot assessment of the coronavirus situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal.

The IMCT would also submit its report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public. These teams would visit West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to ensure that lockdown is implemented there. Earlier, she had said she would not allow usage of PPE kits sent by the Centre as they were yellow in colour.