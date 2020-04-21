Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi foundation has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Faisal Edhi also met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan last week as per media reports in Pakistan. As per reports, Faisal Edhi had last week met Imran Khan to hand over a cheque of 10 million rupees to the Prime Minister’s coronavirus fund. Faisal claimed that he was with two more industrialists when he met the Pakistan PM. They were with him for about 6-7 minutes, as reported by Dawn.

Normally, once a person is detected with the Wuhan coronavirus infection, each and every contact is traced and isolated in order to curb the spread of infection. Faisal’s son Saad Edhi claimed that Faisal started developing symptoms soon after he traveled to Islamabad. Saad was quoted as saying by Dawn, “The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding.” Faisal has been directed to self-isolate for the next week.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan, who is also the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer hospital, said that Imran Khan is continuously busy with cabinet meetings and that he will recommend him to get tested. He said, “As soon as he is finished, I will meet him and recommend that he gets tested. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly.”

As of the time of writing this report, 9,505 cases were reported in Pakistan with 197 people dying of the disease.