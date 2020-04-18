Saturday, April 18, 2020
Updated:

Wuhan Coronavirus not a ‘natural virus’, but was leaked from a Wuhan lab by an intern: Read shocking revelations made in a report

When a Fox News reporter citing the exclusive report about the origins of the deadly contagion asked US President Donald Trump about the virus' link to the Wuhan laboratory, the American President noncommittally said that he is hearing more and more about the virus and has ordered a "thorough examination of this horrible situation that has happened".

Coronavirus was accidentally leaked by an intern at Wuhan lab, says a report
Wuhan Lab of Virology(Source: France24)
A report published by Fox News makes a shocking revelation that the Wuhan coronavirus that has swept the globe was not a natural virus but a man-made one which was accidentally leaked by an intern working at the lab at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Mounting an attack against China for its possible complicity in the spread of the virus, US President Donald Trump took cognisance of the exclusive report published by the Fox News which alleged that though the virus is a naturally occurring strain among bats and not a bioweapon, it was being studied in the Wuhan lab and was eventually leaked by an intern.

The report mentioned that the initial transmission of the zoonotic virus occurred from bat to human, adding that the “patient-zero” worked at the Wuhan laboratory. It stated that the intern working at the laboratory accidentally contracted the virus before transmitting it to other people outside the facility.

The report also quashed the initial allegations of Wuhan wet markets being the place from where the virus emanated, saying that the markets never sold bats. It added that Beijing may have chalked up the emergence of the virus to wet markets to deflect the blame from the laboratory.

Quoting multiple unnamed sources, the report said, “The virus was being studied at the laboratory as an attempt by the Communist Party of China to illustrate that its prowess in identifying and combating the virus is equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.”

According to the report, China went on great lengths to cover up the outbreak. Citing a source, the report claimed that it could be the “costliest government cover-up of all time”, adding that the World Health Organisation(WHO) was a part of this cover-up right from the beginning.

US President Donald Trump remains tight-lipped over allegations of coronavirus emanating from Wuhan lab

When a Fox News reporter citing the exclusive report about the origins of the deadly contagion asked US President Donald Trump about the virus’ link to the Wuhan laboratory, the American President noncommittally said that he is hearing more and more about the virus and has ordered a “thorough examination of this horrible situation that has happened”.

Regarding the question about whether discussions with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping entailed the issue of Chinese lab security, Trump said, “I don’t want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory. It is not appropriate right now.”

Wuhan residents say the death toll from Coronavirus much higher

While the Chinese Communist regime is busy projecting that the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in the country is gradually on the wane, the residents of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly contagion that has ravaged hundreds of countries across the world and afflicted more than 2.1 million people globally with a staggering death count of 146,000+, believe that the number of deaths reported by China in its official count belies the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

Angry with the communist party and Xi Jinping’s lackadaisical initial response in acknowledging and detecting the problem, those who witnessed the tragedy unravelling firsthand claim that the number of coronavirus victims is far greater than what the state has been quoting.

