Enterprising Gujarati man uses drone to deliver ‘paan masala’ during coronavirus lockdown, police books two

As restrictions have been imposed over non-essential goods across the country due to the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, several people are struggling as their lives have come to a standstill. However, addicts across the country are leaving no stone unturned to procure non-essential items like Gutka, tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol. One of the tool being used for the delivery of such items is the drone, which is one of the latest gadgets that have become popular.

A similar incident came to light from Gujarat’s Morbi area where a drone was used to deliver paan masala to homes. A video of the incident was also uploaded on social media app TikTok, reports DeshGujarat.

Reportedly, a young man named Hiren Patel managed to fly a drone with packets of tobacco in Morbi near Rajkot during the ongoing lockdown. Patel had shared the video on TikTok. As the video went viral, the Rajkot police detained Patel and his friend Ravi, the owner of the drone.

In the video, packets of Paan Masala can be seen dangling from the drone as it flies over houses, while a man on a terrace waits to receive the delivery.

The police have imitated a probe against the two people under the Epidemic Act. Both Hiren and Ravi have been booked under IPC section 188. The drone worth Rs 25,000 have also been seized.

Similar incidents of using drones to deliver non-essential goods have been witnessed across the world following the lockdown due to the Chinese pandemic. In South Africa, a man, similar to Hiren Patel, has put his drone to use for alcohol drops to customers.

In Australia, a man had thought up using a drone to share a drink with his neighbours while still following coronavirus lockdown rules. Joe Mignone, from Adelaide, had posted a video on his Facebook page showing him using a drone to deliver two glasses of scotch to a nearby backyard.