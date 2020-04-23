Thursday, April 23, 2020
Executive Officer of TTD during Congress regime discloses that the then Chairman called off meeting of Dharmacharyas saying it might annoy ‘madam’

The former EO of TTD mentioned the incident while sharing a video of a Republic TV debate where Arnab Goswami was questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence over the brutal mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state ruled by a Congress alliance government.

OpIndia Staff

EO of TTD IYR Krishna Rao claimed that the chairman of the board had cancelled a scheduled meet of Hindu Saints because he thought it would annoy Sonia Gandhi
Retd IAS IYR Krishna Rao reveals how a meeting of Dharmacharyas was cancelled by TTD chairman as it could annoy Sonia Gandhi, image via Twitter
Retired IAS officer, IYR Krishna Rao, who was the Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the Congress regime today took to Twitter to make a startling revelation.

Rao discloses that during those days when he held the post of the EO of TTD, they were supposed to hold a meeting of all Hindu religious mutt heads called ‘Dharmacharya Sadassu’. However, at the last minute, the then chairman of TTD called off the meeting since he felt it may annoy ‘madam’ aka Sonia Gandhi, furthered IYR Krishna Rao.

IYR Krishna Rao was responding to a Tweet by the renowned columnist Tarek Fatah sharing a video from Republic TV where Arnab Goswami had criticised Sonia Gandhi.

The said debate was aired on Republic Bharat on April 21, anchored by the Editor-in-chief of the Republic TV Arnab Goswami where he had launched a scathing attack against the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In that debate, Goswami questioned if Sonia would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. Tarak Fateh Tweeted: “#ArnabGoswami blames the lynching of two Hindu sadhus at the feet of Italian-born Catholic leader of the opposition Congress, Ms Sonia Gandhi”.

Arnab questioned Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching

Arnab in his debate said: “I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained close-mouthed on the issue.” 

Arnab further alleged that he feels Mrs Gandhi is deep down happy that Hindu saints have been killed by the frenzied mob in a state that is governed by her party. He also contended that Mrs Gandhi would prepare and send a report to Italy saying she had been successful in eliminating Hindu saints in a state where she had formed the government.

Arnab Goswami, known for not mincing his words, also slammed the media channels who have fought shy of covering the gruesome murder of the Hindu sadhus by a rampaging mob in Gadchinchle village of Palghar. He questioned why the media outlets are silent on the cold-blooded murder of the Hindu saints.

Palghar Sadhus lynched

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. Videos of the incient showed the local police ignoring the pleas of the bleeding Sadhus and handing them over to the murderous mob.

People of the Sadhu community say that this village is tribals dominated and most of them are Christians while some are Muslims. Some even say that the police, out of fear of the tribals, handed over the Sadhus to the mob which later beat up those Sadhus to death with sticks. Reportedly, when the tribals of a particular religion started beating up the Sadhus, the police did not intervene.

Arnab Goswami attacked by Congress goons

Incidentally, a day after Arnab castigated Sonia Gandhi for her silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching episode, he and his wife were attacked by Congress goons in the wee hours of the night. In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, after his regular edit call post the 10 PM debate, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car.

