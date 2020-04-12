Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown till April 40th? AajTak journo’s slip of tongue pulls at funny chords of netizens

Netizens on social media had fun at the expense of Mamata Banerjee and Aaj Tak after the media house aired a report erroneously claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister has extended the lockdown in the state till April 40th. Scores of Twitter users could not stop themselves from expressing their amusement over the possibility that the TMC leader may have announced the lockdown extension till a non-existent date.

Chitra Tripathi, the journalist anchoring the AajTak show and who claimed that Mamata Banerjee has extended the lockdown till 40th of this month, acknowledged her inadvertent error and said that the death of 40 people from coronavirus in a single day in India yesterday was constantly gnawing at her, because of which she fallaciously said April 40 instead of April 30. However, this confession from Chitra did not stop the netizens from making fun at Mamata Banerjee’s expense.

स्क्रीन का टॉप बैंड देखें. कल चौबीस घंटे में 40 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी. वहीं आँकड़ा दिमाग़ में घूम रहा था..चालीस लोगों की कोरोना से एक दिन में मौत परेशान करती है..वहीं आँकड़ा दिमाग़ में रह गया था..इसीलिये ऐसा हो गया.. https://t.co/GRBP0c9R6W — Chitra Tripathi (@chitraaum) April 12, 2020

Since Mamata Banerjee is known for her risible quirks and peculiar idiosyncrasies, netizens continued mocking the West Bengal Chief Minister for declaring lockdown extension till a date which does not exist not only in the month of April but in any month of the entire calendar year.

One of the popular Twitter users, who goes by the Twitter handle @Being_humor shared the AajTak report that claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended the lockdown till April 40th. The Twitter user said that only Mamata Banerjee was capable of doing this.

Taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee for allegedly declaring lockdown extension till April 40, Another user listed down events that would occur on April 40th. To underscore the impossibility of the hypothetical scenario, he sarcastically added that by April 40, Pakistan is going to win a world cup match against India, Katrina Kaif is going to win a national award for her acting and Salman Khan is going to get married.

Another user was not surprised with Mamata Banerjee’s alleged declaration of lockdown till April 40th. He said it is no wonder that if it West Bengal of Mamata Banerjee, then April 40 may also be possible.

Still another Twitter user mockingly said that since Mamata Banerjee has announced the lockdown till April 40th, everything will be sorted by April 42nd. Responding to a cautionary tweet about the deaths caused by coronavirus in America by the AajTak anchor, Chitra Tripathi, who in her report had declared Mamata Banerjee’s lockdown extension date as April 40th, the user said Indians had nothing to fret over as Mamata Banerjee had announced the lockdown till 40th and by 42nd, all the problems will vanish.

Following a video conferencing meeting with PM Modi yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is drawing flak for her loose implementation of restrictions in the state, announced that the extension of the lockdown till April 30, in view of the rising threat from the coronavirus that is steadily gaining foothold in India.