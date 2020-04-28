Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister, slammed the Tablighi Jamaat on Monday for branding themselves ‘Corona warriors’. Calling them out for their atrocious conduct, he accused the Islamic Missionary organization of insulting those who are actually fighting the deadly virus. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also pointed out that the action of patriotic Indian Muslims to donate plasma to help fight the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be confused with that of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Tablighi Jammat members to prove every Indian Muslim as a Jamaati. Following the comment, he was trolled viciously on social media by a section of Muslims.

Some people have pointed towards his Shia faith and claimed that the Shia community has caused immense damage to the entire world.

Keep quite, Mr Minister, u Shia people have damaged the whole world https://t.co/3Xv7aO0rpO — Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman (@AhadurShah) April 28, 2020

Others wondered why hadn’t the BJP performed his Gharwapsi yet.

Why BJP hasn't done this man's "ghar wapsi" yet? BJP wants every Indian Muslims to do ghar wapsi. Isn't it? https://t.co/ERqVLSNwSv — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) April 28, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Most, however, just showered abuses on Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his sensible take on the matter.

Honestly you are a shame for every Indian for your dirty sanghi hatred politics during this pandemic… https://t.co/EUcBb2iSsR — Raju menon (@Rajumenon10) April 28, 2020

Honestly you are a shame for every Indian for your dirty sanghi hatred politics during this pandemic… https://t.co/EUcBb2iSsR — Raju menon (@Rajumenon10) April 28, 2020

Nothing more than sympathies for this Muslim name in the Central cabinet whose only job is to whitewash the Muslim hatred his counterparts spread. https://t.co/BFFVcVkjWZ — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) April 28, 2020

One pities people like Naqvi whose sole job is to run down fellow Muslims in return for a few crumbs of power. https://t.co/5PTOgfQjGW — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) April 28, 2020

The Minority Affairs Minister was also called a disgrace to the community for his criticism of the Tablighi Jamaat which had spread the Wuhan Coronavirus across the lengths and breadths of the country.

You are a disgrace to the community.



Lakh lakh lanat! https://t.co/7x7Ic5hKmm — أمينة Amina (@LuvAminaKausar) April 28, 2020

Then there were those who accused Naqvi of sycophancy and used his comments to target Prime Minister Modi as well.

He is a Minority Minister who knows well, he is not at this position because he has any support among Community but because his bosses love him.



He spends time not in representing or speaking for minorities, or doing anything substantial, but pleasing his masters. https://t.co/z6T7265eas — M Reyaz, PhD (@journalistreyaz) April 28, 2020

Modi says "do not link Corona with any religion" to improve his image globally and then send Abbas naqvi to damage Indian Muslim's image locally..waah re cunn!ng Modi. https://t.co/wCMbMbmT6f — Suhail 🌴 (@teamxecutor) April 28, 2020

The stinging comments came from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after a few people chose to whitewash the actions of the Jamaatis in endangering public health by citing the example of some recovered Jamaatis who decided to donate their plasma.

Role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Tablighi Jamaat fiasco was, undoubtedly, the biggest setback to India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. The mass gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, and the subsequent transport of the virus through carriers across the length and breadth of India has jeopardised greatly the safety and health of this country.

However, if the gathering itself was irresponsible borne of a toxic mix of ignorance, stupidity, and callousness, the conduct of some of the Jamaatis that followed could only be attributed to their perversity. Some were also involved in attacking health workers, making bizarre demands and spitting on doctors.