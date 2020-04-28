Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Updated:

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked on social media by trolls for calling out the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus

Some people have pointed towards his Shia faith and claimed that the Shia community has caused immense damage to the entire world.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was trolled om social media
Image Credit: PTI
95

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister, slammed the Tablighi Jamaat on Monday for branding themselves ‘Corona warriors’. Calling them out for their atrocious conduct, he accused the Islamic Missionary organization of insulting those who are actually fighting the deadly virus. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also pointed out that the action of patriotic Indian Muslims to donate plasma to help fight the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be confused with that of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Tablighi Jammat members to prove every Indian Muslim as a Jamaati. Following the comment, he was trolled viciously on social media by a section of Muslims.

Some people have pointed towards his Shia faith and claimed that the Shia community has caused immense damage to the entire world.

Others wondered why hadn’t the BJP performed his Gharwapsi yet.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Most, however, just showered abuses on Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his sensible take on the matter.

The Minority Affairs Minister was also called a disgrace to the community for his criticism of the Tablighi Jamaat which had spread the Wuhan Coronavirus across the lengths and breadths of the country.

Then there were those who accused Naqvi of sycophancy and used his comments to target Prime Minister Modi as well.

The stinging comments came from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after a few people chose to whitewash the actions of the Jamaatis in endangering public health by citing the example of some recovered Jamaatis who decided to donate their plasma.

Role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Tablighi Jamaat fiasco was, undoubtedly, the biggest setback to India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. The mass gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, and the subsequent transport of the virus through carriers across the length and breadth of India has jeopardised greatly the safety and health of this country.

However, if the gathering itself was irresponsible borne of a toxic mix of ignorance, stupidity, and callousness, the conduct of some of the Jamaatis that followed could only be attributed to their perversity. Some were also involved in attacking health workers, making bizarre demands and spitting on doctors.

