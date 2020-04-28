On Monday, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leader, and Minority Affairs Minister, took to Twitter to slam members of the Tablighi Jamaat who, despite endangering public health and safety, have the audacity to claim themselves a “Corona warriors.” Calling out their sinful behaviour and “criminal conduct”, the BJP politician accused the Jamaatis of insulting lacs of Corona Warriors.

Those Tablighi committed sin to spread Corona through their “Criminal Conduct” are claiming themselves to be “Corona warriors”.Amazing..Instead of being ashamed of their crime,Tablighi are insulting lakhs of #CoronaWarriors This is called “Chori Aur Seena Zori” #IndiaFightsCorona — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) April 27, 2020

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also pointed out that the action of patriotic Indian Muslims to donate plasma to help fight the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be confused with that of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Tablighi Jammat members to prove every Indian Muslim as a Jamaati.

His stinging comments came after a few people chose to whitewash the actions of the Jamaatis in endangering public health by citing the example of some recovered Jamaatis who decided to donate their plasma.

Of course some patriotic Indian Muslims have donated plasma to the needy but it’s not correct to call all of them Tablighi. There is a “well-planned dirty Tablighi conspiracy” to prove every Indian Muslim as Tablighi. #IndiaFightsCorona — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) April 27, 2020

Role of Tablighi Jamaat

The Tablighi Jamaat fiasco was, undoubtedly, the biggest setback to India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. The mass gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, and the subsequent transport of the virus through carriers across the length and breadth of India has jeopardised greatly the safety and health of this country.

However, if the gathering itself was irresponsible borne of a toxic mix of ignorance, stupidity, and callousness, the conduct of some of the Jamaatis that followed could only be attributed to their perversity. Some were also involved in attacking health workers, making bizarre demands and spitting on doctors.