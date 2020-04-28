Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls out ‘Tablighi Heroes’, says patriotic Muslims donating plasma doesn’t absolve Tablighis of their crime

His stinging comments came after a few people chose to whitewash the actions of the Jamaatis in endangering public health by citing the example of some recovered Jamaatis who decided to donate their plasma.

OpIndia Staff

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls out 'criminal conduct' of Tablighi Jamaatis
Tablighi Jamaat members (left), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (right)
On Monday, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leader, and Minority Affairs Minister, took to Twitter to slam members of the Tablighi Jamaat who, despite endangering public health and safety, have the audacity to claim themselves a “Corona warriors.” Calling out their sinful behaviour and “criminal conduct”, the BJP politician accused the Jamaatis of insulting lacs of Corona Warriors.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also pointed out that the action of patriotic Indian Muslims to donate plasma to help fight the Wuhan Coronavirus should not be confused with that of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Tablighi Jammat members to prove every Indian Muslim as a Jamaati.

His stinging comments came after a few people chose to whitewash the actions of the Jamaatis in endangering public health by citing the example of some recovered Jamaatis who decided to donate their plasma.

Role of Tablighi Jamaat

The Tablighi Jamaat fiasco was, undoubtedly, the biggest setback to India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. The mass gathering at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, and the subsequent transport of the virus through carriers across the length and breadth of India has jeopardised greatly the safety and health of this country.

However, if the gathering itself was irresponsible borne of a toxic mix of ignorance, stupidity, and callousness, the conduct of some of the Jamaatis that followed could only be attributed to their perversity. Some were also involved in attacking health workers, making bizarre demands and spitting on doctors.

