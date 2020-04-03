Friday, April 3, 2020
Home News Reports Nepal detains 18 returning from Nizamuddin Markaz, sends them to quarantine to stop COVID-19...
News Reports

Nepal detains 18 returning from Nizamuddin Markaz, sends them to quarantine to stop COVID-19 spread

18 Nepali Muslims who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi have been placed under quarantine in Saptari district.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Coronavirus: 18 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been placed under quarantine in Nepal
Representational image Picture courtesy: The Pie news
41

On Wednesday, authorities in the Saptari district of Nepal had traced and quarantined 18 persons at Lakshmi Naryan Secondary School. They had attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

It has recently emerged as the Coronavirus hotspot with several of the attendees being tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Moreover, about 400 Indian citizens who wanted to return to India, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, are stranded in the Birgunj area in Parsa owing to the closure of the India-Nepal border. They have been kept at an education faculty building and have been provided with food by the Nepal Police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In another incident, 13 Indonesians who had arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal from Saptari were sent to quarantine at Godavari Village Resort. They were initially taken to a mosque in Imadole by the cops but soon had to be shifted to the resort that can accommodate 50 people, owing to limited facilities.

The Himalayan nation has reported only 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, but with the Tablighi Jamaat super-spread, Nepal is expected to be hit hard too. The nation had sealed the borders with India and China back on March 23 and had placed the country under a partial lockdown.

Earlier, a shocking audio clip from the Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged where the Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad can be heard mocking the government’s call to close mosques and other religious places in a bid to contain the spread of Chinese coronavirus. The audio was recorded at the Nizamuddin Markaz on 23 March 2020, one day after the Janta Curfew was observed and a day before the country-wide lockdown was announced.

It is notable here that Tablighi Jamaat’s congregations had previously been found to be the Coronavirus super spreader in Malaysia and Pakistan too. Over 16,000 Jamaat members had congregated in Malaysia while over 250,000 had gathered near Lahore in March, spreading the virus as far as Gaza when the infected persons dispersed and travelled.

In what could be termed as a massive effort undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with states, until now, as many as 9000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their primary contacts have been traced and placed in quarantine across the country in view of the coronavirus infection. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreign nationals and the rest are Indians.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus India, Nepal coronavirus, coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Nepal detains 18 returning from Nizamuddin Markaz, sends them to quarantine to stop COVID-19 spread

OpIndia Staff -
In another incident, 13 Indonesians who had arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal from Saptari were sent to quarantine at Godavari Village Resort.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: Tablighi Jamaat attendees attack and assault fellow villager for informing the authorities about their presence

OpIndia Staff -
Angered by the man's attempt to alert the authorities, the Tablighi Jamaat attendees had reportedly attacked their fellow villager. However, they were tested and their reports are all negative.
Read more
News Reports

In video message, PM Modi asks citizens for 9 minutes on 5th April at 9 PM: Here is what he wants us to do

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi in a video message announced that on 5th April, the nation has to come together to show their grit and collective strength.
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against 6 Tablighi Jamaat members for roaming naked in isolation ward, making lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The members of Tablighi Jamaat were found roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff at a Ghaziabad Hospital
Read more
News Reports

Chinese student from the UK brings coronavirus back to epicentre Wuhan just a week the declaration of the conquer over the outbreak in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The student named Zhou had no symptoms but was tested positive on arrival in Beijing and was later transported to Wuhan.
Read more
News Reports

56-year old Dharavi resident who died due to Coronavirus had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
The Dharavi victim is reportedly a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar SRA society that has around 300 flats. All the flats and 90 shops nearby have been sealed.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob allegedly tore the report prepared by ASHA workers and attacked them. Reports say that the instructions had come from a Mosque
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,236FansLike
269,985FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com