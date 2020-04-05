Sunday, April 5, 2020
Home News Reports Old video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi goes viral on social media falsely...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check

Old video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi goes viral on social media falsely claiming they defied lockdown rules

The December 2019 incident was reported by mainstream most of the media and the video was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
7

A video has gone viral on social media claiming that Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deliberately violated lockdown regulations to visit their friends. The video in which Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were spotted sitting in the rear seat of a car was shared widely on social media to imply that they had defied the lockdown rules to roam around freely.

Some social media users also claimed that the Gandhi-scions were violating Section 144 at a time when the entire nation is locked down due to the Chinese pandemic COVID-19.

However, in reality, the video which has been widely shared across the social media platforms to accuse Gandhis of deliberately defying lockdown rules is not a recent one.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The video is from December 24, 2019, when Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Meerut to meet families of those killed in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The incident was reported by mainstream most of the media and the video was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the Congress party.

In the video shared by the Congress, a policeman can be heard asking Rahul and Priyanka to return due to restrictions which had been imposed after the riots. Congress party claimed that they had offered to travel in a group of 3 people, to comply with restrictions under section 144 of the IPC, but they were still not allowed to go.

Therefore, the viral video which has been shared widely was captured in December 2019 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and it is not connected with the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Old video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi goes viral on social media falsely claiming they defied lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
The video was shot in December 2019 during CAA protests when Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were stopped in Meerut.
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Govt wants to kill us’: Tablighi Jamaat attendees create ruckus at Ahmedabad hospital, Muslim doctor had to intervene to explain

OpIndia Staff -
The Jamaatis accused that they were being held against their will and gathered around in a corner, refusing to cooperate
Read more
News Reports

Days after attacking medical team to prevent the screening of residents, Tatpatti Bhakhal area in Indore reports 12 confirmed Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Indore had reported 16 cases of COVID-19. Three people who died of the pandemic were from the Tatpatti Bakhal area.
Read more
News Reports

Alt News waters down man spitting on fruits he was selling, claims since the video is from February the ‘mentally unstable’ man is not...

OpIndia Staff -
Just because the video is six weeks old, 'fact-checker' Alt News concluded that it was the single incident
Read more
News Reports

Diplomacy fail: China sells back PPEs to Italy which the European country had donated it when the coronavirus was at its peak

OpIndia Staff -
After faulty testing kits, China asks Italy to buy back the PPEs Italy had donated to the Communist country at peak of coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,496FansLike
273,118FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com