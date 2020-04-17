Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News Reports Shekhar Gupta slams Shekhar Gupta for sneering at former IAS officer Shaktikanta Das after...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Shekhar Gupta slams Shekhar Gupta for sneering at former IAS officer Shaktikanta Das after he was appointed as RBI Governor

Shekhar Gupta, who is an epitome of eternal knowledge, apparently a notch ahead of multi-talented Yogendra Yadav, had worn once worn his economist hat in 2018 to share his opinion on Shaktikanta Das

Shashank Bharadwaj

Also Read

Shashank Bharadwaj
Shekhar Gupta slamming Shekhar Gupta
41

One of the well-preserved secrets in the post-modern Indian history is the source of the senior journalist of the country – Shekhar Gupta’s eternal knowledge. There is not even a single individual in the entire world, barring Nityananda of Kailasa, who can comprehend the level of enlightenment Shekhar Gupta has achieved in the last few decades.

Perhaps, if there is someone exists who can match Shekhar Gupta’s credentials, it is Shekhar Gupta himself.

Shekhar Gupta, who is an epitome of eternal knowledge, presumably a notch ahead of multi-talented Yogendra Yadav, had once worn his economist hat in 2018 to share his opinion on Shaktikanta Das, a former Finance Secretary, who was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by the Modi government.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Gupta, the de-facto head of media mafiosa in the country, had not only come up with his ‘constructive cynicism’ against Das’s appointment to the RBI but also had unleashed his media comrades to target Modi government for appointing a ‘generalist’ IAS officer to head the Reserve Bank of India, an institution responsible for the overall macro-economic stability of the country.

Shekhar Gupta, who has an enormous experience of being judgemental on every trivial issue, had also shared his opinion on the appointment then in 2018. In a tweet, Gupta had mocked Das for not having a formal domain education to qualify for the post of central bank’s governor.

Shekhar Gupta, a gold medalist from the illustrious – WhatsApp university, had pitied on IAS-turned-technocrat Shaktikanta Das for not being so knowledgable on fundamental economics, the course which Gupta had mastered from watching videos of Pro-Aam Aadmi Party Youtuber Dhruv Rathee.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Fifteen months down the line, Shekhar Gupta, now adorned with new knowledge perhaps thought of passing another judgement on the accomplishments of Shaktikanta Das. Mastered with enormous experience in handling monetary policies, Gupta has not only given his approval for Das’s appointment now but also praised Shaktikanta Das for doing a pretty good job as RBI governor.

Interestingly, Gupta, this time did not shy away from slamming his fellow ‘economists’ for insulting Shaktikanta Das in 2018 when he was made RBI chief.

Gupta has now remarked that Das, in a short period of time, has not only proven worthy of the job but also demonstrated that his appointment was a good choice. “Solid, calm & non-doctrinaire,” Shekhar Gupta asserted by finally giving his approbation to Das’s appointment.

Gupta, who is often busy with planting fake narratives across media platforms, however, may have forgotten that he was at the forefront at sneering at Das. With no shame left whatsoever, Shekhar Gupta has now found enough courage to post positive appraisal of Shaktikanta Das without even acknowledging the fact that he was one of the first ones to discredit his appointment back in 2018.

Shekhar Gupta ‘calling out’ Shekhar Gupta, would perhaps be a dream job for Shekhar Gupta, as he could use his entire day for rest of his life just to fact-check his own claims and conspiracy theories. This brave act would not only guarantee his livelihood options for the rest of the future but also saves significant time of other fact-checkers.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Shashank Bharadwaj

Latest News

News Reports

Shekhar Gupta slams Shekhar Gupta for sneering at former IAS officer Shaktikanta Das after he was appointed as RBI Governor

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Shekhar Gupta was at the forefront in attacking the decision to appoint Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor, now he says Das was a good choice
Read more
News Reports

Rohingya Muslims attended Tablighi Jamaat events, MHA directs states to screen them and their contacts on priority

K Bhattacharjee -
Rohingya Muslims, who have been living in the country illegally, had attended the Islamic event in Delhi and at other places in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against one Seraj Ahmad for refusing to eat food cooked by Dalit village head at a quarantine centre

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit village head had gone to the quarantine centre and prepared food as the cook was absent, but one Seraj Ahmed refused to eat that
Read more
News Reports

Even as China blows its trumpet, Wuhan residents say actual number of Coronavirus deaths far more than official numbers: Details of growing anger

OpIndia Staff -
According to one Wuhan residents, China's official tally of people infected and killed by coronavirus in Wuhan concealed the true extent of the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia deletes article on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus calling it anti-Muslim, administrator uses Supervote to overrule majority vote to retain article

OpIndia Staff -
While only 12 out of 38 editors voted to delete the Wikipedia article, the administrator used Supervote to overrule majority decision
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Karnataka Police lathi-charge people congregated at Mosque for Friday Namaaz amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim devotees could be seen exiting the mosque, following the Friday Namaaz when they were thrashed by the cops amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,752FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com