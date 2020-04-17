One of the well-preserved secrets in the post-modern Indian history is the source of the senior journalist of the country – Shekhar Gupta’s eternal knowledge. There is not even a single individual in the entire world, barring Nityananda of Kailasa, who can comprehend the level of enlightenment Shekhar Gupta has achieved in the last few decades.

Perhaps, if there is someone exists who can match Shekhar Gupta’s credentials, it is Shekhar Gupta himself.

Shekhar Gupta, who is an epitome of eternal knowledge, presumably a notch ahead of multi-talented Yogendra Yadav, had once worn his economist hat in 2018 to share his opinion on Shaktikanta Das, a former Finance Secretary, who was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by the Modi government.

Gupta, the de-facto head of media mafiosa in the country, had not only come up with his ‘constructive cynicism’ against Das’s appointment to the RBI but also had unleashed his media comrades to target Modi government for appointing a ‘generalist’ IAS officer to head the Reserve Bank of India, an institution responsible for the overall macro-economic stability of the country.

Shekhar Gupta, who has an enormous experience of being judgemental on every trivial issue, had also shared his opinion on the appointment then in 2018. In a tweet, Gupta had mocked Das for not having a formal domain education to qualify for the post of central bank’s governor.

Shekhar Gupta, a gold medalist from the illustrious – WhatsApp university, had pitied on IAS-turned-technocrat Shaktikanta Das for not being so knowledgable on fundamental economics, the course which Gupta had mastered from watching videos of Pro-Aam Aadmi Party Youtuber Dhruv Rathee.

Fifteen months down the line, Shekhar Gupta, now adorned with new knowledge perhaps thought of passing another judgement on the accomplishments of Shaktikanta Das. Mastered with enormous experience in handling monetary policies, Gupta has not only given his approval for Das’s appointment now but also praised Shaktikanta Das for doing a pretty good job as RBI governor.

Interestingly, Gupta, this time did not shy away from slamming his fellow ‘economists’ for insulting Shaktikanta Das in 2018 when he was made RBI chief.

Gupta has now remarked that Das, in a short period of time, has not only proven worthy of the job but also demonstrated that his appointment was a good choice. “Solid, calm & non-doctrinaire,” Shekhar Gupta asserted by finally giving his approbation to Das’s appointment.

Gupta, who is often busy with planting fake narratives across media platforms, however, may have forgotten that he was at the forefront at sneering at Das. With no shame left whatsoever, Shekhar Gupta has now found enough courage to post positive appraisal of Shaktikanta Das without even acknowledging the fact that he was one of the first ones to discredit his appointment back in 2018.

Shekhar Gupta ‘calling out’ Shekhar Gupta, would perhaps be a dream job for Shekhar Gupta, as he could use his entire day for rest of his life just to fact-check his own claims and conspiracy theories. This brave act would not only guarantee his livelihood options for the rest of the future but also saves significant time of other fact-checkers.