Coronavirus: Members associated with Shura faction of Tablighi Jamaat found in Ahmedabad, to undergo medical check-up

Ahmedabad authorities have raised concerns after members associated with the Shura faction of Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the Indore markaz recently were found in the city. According to DGP Shivanand Jha, some Tablighi Jamaat members of Shura faction had visited the Indore markaz. While they did not visit the Nizamuddin markaz which has emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus, there is still a chance of them having contacted the Chinese virus locally there.

Read: Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to coronavirus scare

As of now, 127 Tablighi Jamaatis from Nizamuddin have been traced in Ahmedabad. Those who had attended the Shura Tablighi Jamaat are currently undergoing medical tests. The Shura faction of the Tablighi Jamaat broke away from Maulana Saad’s Jamaat in 2016 because of his ‘autocratic ways’. Its centre is in Nerul in Mumbai and also at Faiz Ilahi mosque at Turkman Gate. It has followers in Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged at the hotspot for coronavirus in India after hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for coronavirus. After the markaz was evacuated, there were reports of many of the attendees misbehaving with the medical and healthcare staff, policemen and were also found defecating in corridors.