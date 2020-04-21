Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Updated:

Singer Sonu Nigam deactivates Twitter account after Islamists attack him for his 2017 tweet on loudspeakers at religious places

Back in April 2017, Sonu Nigam stirred up a storm after tweeting his exasperation of usage of loudspeakers for azaan, the prayer call for Muslims. Even back then, the fundamentalists had attacked him for voicing his displeasure against the forced religiousness through loudspeakers.

OpIndia Staff

Singer Sonu Nigam attacked by Islamist for his 2017 tweet expressing anger over usage of loudspeaker for azaan (image: iwmbuzz)
Islamists today dug out Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s 2017 tweet where he had expressed displeasure over use of loudspeakers at religious places and attacked him, calling him ‘hateful’.

Many even tagged Dubai Police in their tweets urging them to take action against Sonu.

Owing to coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Nigam is currently stuck in Dubai as he was in the gulf country when the worldwide travel restrictions were put in place. After he started getting hate directed towards him, he deactivated his account.

It is pertinent to note here that Nigam did not have issues with azaan, but usage of loudspeaker for the same. He had earlier expressed displeasure over loudspeaker during Ganpati Visarjan as well.
He was then mocked for having deleted his Twitter account.

Sonu Nigam azaan controversy

Back in April 2017, Sonu Nigam stirred up a storm after tweeting his exasperation of usage of loudspeakers for azaan, the prayer call for Muslims. Even back then, the fundamentalists had attacked him for voicing his displeasure against the forced religiousness through loudspeakers. Some had even wished for throat cancer for the singer for wanting to stop usage of loudspeaker for azaan. After his tweet went viral, a bounty of Rs 21 crore was given on his head by one Rizwan Malik for the same. A maulvi in West Bengal issued a fatwa and announced a prize of 10 lakh rupees for any person who shaves the head of Sonu Nigam. Sonu took the fatwa head-on and proceeded to himself shave his head. But, the Maulvi refused to pay up, citing that he had two more conditions: that someone put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.

Two youths in Madhya Pradesh were reportedly stabbed after they expressed solidarity with Sonu Nigam. Shivam Rai a resident of Ujjain had posted his support for Sonu on Facebook and also declared that henceforth he would only listen to his songs. This incensed some muslim youths from Begumgunj and a verbal spat ensured. He was also allegedly threatened over the phone by these youths named Mohammad Nagori and Faizan Khan and eventually stabbed, along with his friend.

Law on usage of loudspeakers

In a 2015 the Bombay High Court had observed that there were about 822 Mosques and 90 Temples which did not have licenses to operate loudspeakers. Also in 2014 the Bombay High court had called for a removal of Illegal loudspeakers from Religious structures in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai the order which was also welcomed by Muslim leaders.

While the ruling applies to all religions, hardly any religion seems to be following the rules. Also for those who are indulging in whataboutery, about whether Sonu has only singled out Islam, in 2014 Sonu had posted about the noise and the lack of cleanliness during Ganesh visarjan.

OpIndia Staff -
