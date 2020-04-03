Friday, April 3, 2020
Coronavirus scare: Laundry Service owner diagnosed with Coronavirus in Surat, 54,000 people in the area quarantined

The area which includes 23 mosques, 12 hospitals, 22 main roads, and 82 internal roads has now been sanitised by local authorities.

OpIndia Staff

Surat: 54000 quarantined, after laundry owner tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Livemint)
54,003 people have been kept under quarantine at their homes in the Rander zone of Surat in Gujarat after a 67-year-old-man who ran a laundry service in the area was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. Reportedly, there are about 16,795 houses in the densely-populated locality and 55 teams conducted a door-to-door survey of the situation on the ground.

The area which includes 23 mosques, 12 hospitals, 22 main roads, and 82 internal roads has now been sanitised by local authorities. The laundry service owner has been kept isolated while his family members have been placed under quarantine. The State of Gujarat has reported 8 deaths and 95 live cases of COVID-19 so far.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Police had registered a case against a crowd of people for violating section 144 during the Janta Curfew on march 22. At around 5 PM when PM Modi had urged everyone to come out in the balcony and clap as a gesture to thank the healthcare workers and servicemen, many in the state took out processions, with complete disregard for social distancing and avoiding public gatherings. Many also danced to Garba in the middle of the roads, killing the purpose of self-quarantine.

Amidst the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus and a nationwide lockdown, a heart-warming video of members of the transgender community distributing ration to villagers in Godhra, Gujarat, has come to light. Two women were seen pulling a cart carrying food grains such as rice and wheat in packages.

The transgender women were seen handing out the packages along with money to the people. The person recording the video could be heard urging the villagers to stay indoors. When a young girl, clad in burkha, approached the transgenders, she was advised to read Namaaz along with her brother every day such that the virus goes away.

