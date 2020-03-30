Amidst the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus and a nationwide lockdown, a heart-warming video of members of the transgender community distributing ration to villagers in Godhra, Gujarat have come to light.

नमन है इन किन्नरों को 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4P8pj9NIdF — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) March 29, 2020

Two women were seen pulling a cart carrying food grains such as rice and wheat in packages. The transgender women were seen handing out the packages along with money to the people. The person recording the video could be heard urging the villagers to stay indoors. When a young girl, clad in burkha, approached the transgenders, she was advised to read Namaaz along with her brother every day such that the virus goes away.

This is not the first time when people came forward to help others in society amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, a 42-year-old man by the name of Krishna Mahanta who hails from Kaliabor area in Nagaon district of Assam has pledged to donate 4 acres or 10 bighas of land to the Government for building a Coronavirus treatment hospital. He has written a letter to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Officer making the offer and the same has been forwarded to the Assam government.

Mahanta said, “Money is not everything, money will come, but in this moment of crisis everyone has a duty. I am not doing this for publicity. Our health minister is doing so much, in front of that this is nothing.”