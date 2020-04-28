On Monday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, took to Twitter to express his glee over the excruciating 12.5 hour-long interrogation session of Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, by the Mumbai Police.

Without taking names, he compared Arnab to a “virus” and the cops’ interrogation to the “vaccine”. Tej Pratap Yadav also tweeted with the hashtag “#Mein Mumbai Police ke saath hu (I am with the Mumbai Police)” and thus expressed his support towards the harassment of a journalist at the hands of the law enforcement.

Tej Pratap Yadav is son of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently serving jail term for fodder scam cases. Ahead of 2019 general elections, his son Tej Pratap Yadav had declared himself ‘dusra Lalu‘ (second Lalu) and said that Congress is afraid of him. After he filed for divorce with his wife Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav had accused his wife of defaming him by leaking stories about him to media.

Mumbai Police interrogates Arnab

On April 27, the Mumbai Police interrogated Arna Goswami for 12.5 hours for questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching. He was accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala and upheld that truth would win.

Before going into the police station for questioning, Arnab said that he will subject himself to the interrogation as a law-abiding citizen. He asserted that he had said nothing wrong and stood by his statement on Sonia Gandhi. The media baron also accused the Maharashtra government of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.

Arnab asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, to also investigate the midnight attack on him and his wife in the city and accused the cops of covering up the charges against the Congress party. He alleged that the attack on him was ordered by the Vadra Congress and on the instructions of the higher-ups in Congress leadership without doubts.

He further said that “evidence was given to prove that the Congress leadership was involved in instigating and celebrating the attack and therefore I believe that it is completely unfair of the Mumbai police to cover up that case while investigating this case.”