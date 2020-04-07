UP Shia Waqf Board closes graveyards ahead of Shab-e-Barat

The Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh has decided to shut all the graveyards amid the forthcoming occasion of Shab-e-baraat in view of the lockdown imposed due to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated between the 8th of April and 9th this year.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizwi said, “In view of the lockdown, the board had earlier closed down its mosques for namaaz. We have directed all the concerned to ensure that Kabristan should not be open for common people on Shab-e-baraat on April 9.” He said that employees living in graveyards have been told to clean graves and light a lamp on every grave on that day.

Muslim religious leader Syed Umer Ilyasi has also appealed to all the Muslims to remain inside their homes on the occasion of Shab-e-baraat as the 21-day lockdown is still in force in the entire country. He further said, “All of you know that there is a lockdown going on due to the spread of deadly coronavirus, hence I would request all my Muslim brothers and sisters to remain indoors on Shab-e-baraat as well.”

The Uttar Pradesh police had also appealed to Muslim leaders to stay at home and not step out on the occasion of Shan-e-baraat as the deadly contagion disease is expanding rapidly. Meanwhile, authorities in other parts of the country have made similar appeals and issued orders to the Muslim community to stay indoors on the occasion. Shab-e-Barat is an occasion that is celebrated as the night of forgiveness. It is considered to be an occasion when Allah forgives sinners.