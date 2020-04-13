Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government’s efforts to fail. Some of them have now taken to spreading fake news on social media to prove that the country-wide lockdown, which has actually been significantly effective in controlling the spread of pandemic, has been a ‘failure’ because it didn’t ‘fail’ the way they hoped it would.

Serial fake news peddler and former Aam Aadmi Party founding member, SC advocate Prashant Bhushan shared an IANS story published by Outlook to claim that the woman drowned her five children in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh as she had no food for her children as her ‘work stopped due to lockdown’.

Heartbreaking! In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River. She said that she had no food for her children & that she was a daily wage earner & her work stopped during lockdownhttps://t.co/768NPChTlh — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 12, 2020

The IANS story shared by outlook mentions that the police officials thought she was mentally unsound. The whole claim of her drowning her children due to not getting food during lockdown was attributed to ‘sources’.

Same story was shared by the usual suspects who peddle propaganda under the garb of ‘concern’.

A mother in UP threw 5 children into river – unable to feed them due to lockdown loss of work.

This is what @cpimlliberation highlighted all of today – protests by hungry households banging plates to make @narendramodi @myogiadityanath etc heed HUNGER https://t.co/nSPIKdVLgm — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 12, 2020

No words. Life for most Indians is linked to Livelihood. In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River https://t.co/ApoeZUynFw — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) April 12, 2020

Hunger-stricken, with no occupation- a daily wager mother throws 5 of her own children into the Ganga😰https://t.co/t15yoaV8rD — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) April 12, 2020

Official Congress leaders also joined in in spreading the news.At this point, do note that there is no official statement of the woman drowning her children due to loss of wages during lockdown.

The same piece of news was picked up by IndiaTimes’ serial fake news peddler Shweta Sengar. She even took the liberty to put the unverified piece of information in the headline.

Shweta Sengar, IndiaTimes fake news peddler-in-chief

This piece of news was also shared by the Left and Congress leaders and supporters.

In a shocking incident, a woman threw her five children into the Ganga river in Jeghangirabad in Uttar Pradesh because she didn’t have food to feed them.



Yes, PM Cares but only about the funds to bail out his friends, not the comman man. #COVID19 https://t.co/N5X4So6phH — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) April 13, 2020

However, truth is far from the claims made by the ‘concerned’ propagandists.

Woman drowns children after a fight with her husband

The woman had actually drowned her children after she had a fight with her husband. The woman confessed to the police that she drowned her children because her husband would fight with her every day. That’s not all, in a video shared by Political Kida, one can hear the woman admitting that she drowned her children because of her fight with her husband.

Here’s the video of the woman confessing that it was due to the fight with her husband she did such a thing.



Such filthy minds these Commies can be… pic.twitter.com/5SDw7CZQf0 — INFERNO 2.0 (@TheAngryLord) April 12, 2020

As one can hear her say she took the step due to the fight with her husband. While the incident of the woman drowning her children is indeed unfortunate, the propagandists masquerading as journalists and politicians used it to attack the Modi government over lockdown.