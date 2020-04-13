Monday, April 13, 2020
Home Fact-Check Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

The woman had actually drowned her children after she had a fight with her husband. The woman confessed to the police that she drowned her children because her husband would fight with her every day.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
UP woman drowns children after fighting with her husband, propagandists blame it on loss of wages due to lockdown
88

While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government’s efforts to fail. Some of them have now taken to spreading fake news on social media to prove that the country-wide lockdown, which has actually been significantly effective in controlling the spread of pandemic, has been a ‘failure’ because it didn’t ‘fail’ the way they hoped it would.

Serial fake news peddler and former Aam Aadmi Party founding member, SC advocate Prashant Bhushan shared an IANS story published by Outlook to claim that the woman drowned her five children in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh as she had no food for her children as her ‘work stopped due to lockdown’.

The IANS story shared by outlook mentions that the police officials thought she was mentally unsound. The whole claim of her drowning her children due to not getting food during lockdown was attributed to ‘sources’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Same story was shared by the usual suspects who peddle propaganda under the garb of ‘concern’.

Official Congress leaders also joined in in spreading the news. At this point, do note that there is no official statement of the woman drowning her children due to loss of wages during lockdown.

The same piece of news was picked up by IndiaTimes’ serial fake news peddler Shweta Sengar. She even took the liberty to put the unverified piece of information in the headline.

Shweta Sengar, IndiaTimes fake news peddler-in-chief

This piece of news was also shared by the Left and Congress leaders and supporters.

However, truth is far from the claims made by the ‘concerned’ propagandists.

Woman drowns children after a fight with her husband

The woman had actually drowned her children after she had a fight with her husband. The woman confessed to the police that she drowned her children because her husband would fight with her every day. That’s not all, in a video shared by Political Kida, one can hear the woman admitting that she drowned her children because of her fight with her husband.

As one can hear her say she took the step due to the fight with her husband. While the incident of the woman drowning her children is indeed unfortunate, the propagandists masquerading as journalists and politicians used it to attack the Modi government over lockdown.
- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsup woman drowns children in ganga over loss of wages due to lockdown,

Latest News

Fact-Check

Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

OpIndia Staff -
While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government's efforts to fail.
Read more
Government and Policy

Central govt rejects Sonia Gandhi’s demand to transfer PM-CARES fund to PMNRF, to allow FCRA-exempted foreign donation

OpIndia Staff -
The PM-CARES Fund will also receive exemptions from the operation of all provisions of the FCRA Act and can now accept donations from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries through foreign credit/debit cards and through wire transfer/SWIFT. Receipts can be downloaded directly from the portal.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Doctors successfully reattach hand of police officer which was amputated in an attack by Nihangs in Patiala

OpIndia Staff -
Doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh managed this feat after a 7.5 hours long surgery
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Muslim mob comes out onto the streets in hotspot Balbhoonpoora to prevent authorities from quarantining an Imam

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob came out onto the streets at Balbhoonpura in Haldwani, Uttarakhand after a team of the health department had visited the area in order to quarantine an Imam.
Read more
News Reports

Enterprising Gujarati man uses drone to deliver ‘paan masala’ during coronavirus lockdown, police books two

OpIndia Staff -
A young man named Hiren Patel managed to fly a drone with packets of tobacco in Morbi near Rajkot using a drone owned by friend Ravi
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
281,941FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com