Covidiots: Uruguayan diplomat defies lockdown rules in Delhi, fights with Delhi police

Valentina Obispo, Head of Administration at the Uruguay embassy, violating lockdown rules/ Image Source: ANI
3

Even as the entire country is under a stringent lockdown, some diplomats residing in Delhi have been caught flouting rules of the lockdown and not wearing masks, which has been made mandatory due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

In one such incident, a diplomat from the embassy of Uruguay was found cycling on the Paschimi Marg road in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi on Saturday, where most of the embassies and residence of many of the diplomats posted in the national capital are situated, as per reports.

Valentina Obispo, Head of Administration at the Uruguay embassy, was stopped by Delhi Police after they received complaints from the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of some diplomats/foreigners disregarding the seriousness of the situation.

As the Delhi police stopped, the diplomat was seen arguing with the cops about not being aware of such guidelines issued by the government of India.

When the cops asked why was she not following the mandate issued by the MEA, the diplomat said she has not received any such notices. On being asked which embassy the diplomat belonged to, Obispo rode off on her bike reportedly saying, “You can’t say anything to me. You can’t ask me to wear a mask.”

According to the policemen on duty, the diplomat refused to show her identity card to the officials.

The Delhi police also stated that during this incident, officials of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) also reached the spot and informed them that they are also trying to convince the foreign nationals of Vasant Vihar, but they were not listening to the RWAs as well.

The Delhi Police will be sending an official complaint to the Uruguay embassy regarding the diplomat defying lockdown orders and mandatory requirement of wearing a mask. The Delhi Police has also decided to write to the Ministry of External Affairs about the behaviour of the diplomat and her claim that the embassy has not received any guideline from the ministry.

According to India Today, the Ministry of External Affairs has been sending regular advisories to foreign missions about the lockdown and emphasising that they need to stay indoors.

