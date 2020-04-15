Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Vinay Dubey, who incited migrants to gather at railway station, arrested (image: IndiaToday.com)
127

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who had incited a mob of migrant workers in Mumbai to gather at railway stations has been arrested by Mumbai Police. He was nabbed from Airoli in Navi Mumbai by Navi Mumbai Police. He was later taken to Bandra Police station by the Mumbai Police. Dubey has been arrested under IPC sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. He will be produced before a local court today.

Vinay Dubey

After Mumbai saw an outpouring of migrants on the streets on Tuesday in Bandra and Mumbra a video had surfaced where a man called Vinay Dubey can be seen inciting migrants to defy the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on his profile on Facebook on Saturday where he repeatedly makes the insinuation that it is better to die of the Wuhan Coronavirus than die of hunger.

A video was also posted on YouTube on the 14th of April, where he can be urging migrants to come out of the streets and gather at the Lok Manya Tilak Terminus. Not only in Mumbai, but he also urged migrants all across India to gather at the nearest railway station. He urged people to gather in lakhs on the streets and declared the beginning of a movement against the Central Government and the state governments. Vinay Dubey has now been arrested.

Bandra migrant crisis

Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. In Bandra and Mumbra, the crowds demanded that the state government make arrangements for them to return home. In Bandra, the crowd gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station. Under such circumstances, requests were made in the name of Allah to not congregate in such large numbers and return to their homes.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
