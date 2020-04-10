Two cars found near Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar are reportedly registered with the company RKW developer, which is alleged to have links with Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close accomplice of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

According to Times Now report, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), who had been detained in Mahabaleshwar for vacationing in the Mahabaleshwar farmhouse amidst the nationwide lockdown had travelled in cars that are registered under the RKW developers, a company which is under Enforcement Directorate scanner for money laundering.

RKW Developers is owned by Dheeraj Wadhawan, son of Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan of the famous Wadhawan family in Mumbai. The office of this company is located at the HDIL Towers in Mumbai. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) is under investigation for fraud in relation to the PMC scam and two members of the Wadhwan family have been arrested.

It is notable here that On February 7th, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team investigating the Iqbal Mirchi case had discovered a bigger case of money laundering, where DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were the prime accused.

One of the directors for RKW Developers has been a man called Ranjeet Singh Bindra. Ranjeet Singh Bindra – who appears in the documents as Ranjeet Dhanvinder Singh Bindra (Dhanvinder Singh is Ranjeet Bindra’s father) – has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to terror funding/financing. It is alleged that Bindra has a close connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s aid Iqbal Mirchi.

On Friday morning, the Wadhawans, who had travelled to their Mahabaleshwar farmhouse along with 21 other people including some family members by defying the nationwide lockdown were detained by Maharashtra police. The incident has now caused a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena-led Mahavikas Aghadi government after it was reported that senior bureaucrats of the state had given the Wadhawans a special pass to travel to their farmhouse.

The Wadhawans had obtained a special pass from Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department of Maharashtra government, to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar citing “family emergency”. The senior IPS officer had provided a safe passage to the DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with 21 other members of their family, friends in five cars.