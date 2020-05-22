Friday, May 22, 2020
Ajmer minor rape: Accused Habibullah found positive for coronavirus, policemen, court officials, pregnant victim to be tested

The policemen had even presented the accused before the court this week, leading to a scare that the court officials, including the judge, may also have come in contact with the coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, a case of gangrape had come to light. A 17-year-old minor girl had complained to police that she was kept in confinement by three men in the Dargah area and was being repeatedly raped by them.

The police had taken swift action and had arrested two of the accused named Habibullah and Mohammad Rafiq on Tuesday. A third accused named Mohammad Asgar was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the reports, one of the three accused in the Ajmer minor rape case – Mohammad Habibullah, was tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. After the diagnosis, Habibullah was reportedly sent to a separate prisoner ward in the JLN Hospital.

Police officials have stated that all necessary precautions were taken while arresting and interrogating the accused. But if the medical staff advises, they will have to conduct tests for all the police officials who were involved in the case.

All three accused are reportedly residents of Bihar who have been living in Dargah area for a long time.

Policemen may have come in contact, to be quarantined

Reportedly, at least five policemen probing the case may have come in contact with the coronavirus positive accused.

Meanwhile, the cops have sent samples of the two others to tests and are still waiting to receive the report. The victim, other accused and all the persons who had come in contact with the accused may be subjected to coronavirus tests. The incident has created concern among the police personnel of the Dargah police station.

The policemen had even presented the accused before the court this week, leading to a scare that the court officials, including the judge, may also have come in contact with the coronavirus. The officials are contemplating on putting the court officials, including the judge under isolation.

Ajmer minor-rape case, victim found pregnant

According to reports, a minor girl from New Delhi had come to offer prayers in Ajmer dargah before the lockdown started in March. The minor girl had met the accused Mohammad Asgar Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Anderkot of dargah region at the railway station.

Reportedly, Asgar had lured the girl and took her to another house where two of his friends from Bihar, Mohammad Rafeeque and Habibullah, were staying. The men had allegedly held the girl hostage, threatened and raped her for two months, the police said.

On Wednesday, the rape survivor with the help of a social worker of dargah bazaar went to Dargah police station and lodged her complaint. The rape survivor stated that the trio raped her from March to mid of May. The minor girl stated that the accused held her captive and also used to physically assault her.

During the medical examination, the victim was found to be pregnant. Since she was a minor girl, police have arrested all three accused under POCSO.

With one of the accused of the gang-rape testing positive for the coronavirus, the minor victim, who is also pregnant, will also be tested for the coronavirus.

