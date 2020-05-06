Amid the Wuhan coronavirus scare, several reports have been emerging about thrown cash by the unidentified people that is creating panic among the locals. In a similar incident, an auto-driver from Saharsa district of Bihar found his lost cash which was in the custody of local police after it created panic among the locals.

As per a report by Times Now, Gajendra Shah, an auto driver left his home in Kopa village of Saharsa district with wife on Saturday morning due to the lockdown restrictions in the state. He carried a sum of 20,500 rupees in cash to buy a tin-shed from Mahua Bazaar. While on the way he realized that cash is missing.

He walked back a few kilometers to find the money but unfortunately, he couldn’t find anything. He came back home after losing his two months of income. But then he got to know from his neighbours that there are viral messages on social media claiming that ‘coronavirus infected notes’ are recovered by police.

The locals had found the cash but no one dared to touch them fearing coronavirus infection. Hence, they informed the police which recovered the cash.

Gajendra immediately rushed to the Udakishuganj police station with some witnesses to support his claim. After the verification process and written undertaking from the witnesses, the money was handed over to Gajendra.

