Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: Auto driver loses Rs 20,000, gets them back because no one touched it...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Auto driver loses Rs 20,000, gets them back because no one touched it out of fear of coronavirus

There have been quite a few instances which has made people wary of touching unattended objects for fear of getting infected with coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image
17

Amid the Wuhan coronavirus scare, several reports have been emerging about thrown cash by the unidentified people that is creating panic among the locals. In a similar incident, an auto-driver from Saharsa district of Bihar found his lost cash which was in the custody of local police after it created panic among the locals.

As per a report by Times Now, Gajendra Shah, an auto driver left his home in Kopa village of Saharsa district with wife on Saturday morning due to the lockdown restrictions in the state. He carried a sum of 20,500 rupees in cash to buy a tin-shed from Mahua Bazaar. While on the way he realized that cash is missing.

He walked back a few kilometers to find the money but unfortunately, he couldn’t find anything. He came back home after losing his two months of income. But then he got to know from his neighbours that there are viral messages on social media claiming that ‘coronavirus infected notes’ are recovered by police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The locals had found the cash but no one dared to touch them fearing coronavirus infection. Hence, they informed the police which recovered the cash.

Gajendra immediately rushed to the Udakishuganj police station with some witnesses to support his claim. After the verification process and written undertaking from the witnesses, the money was handed over to Gajendra.

Muslims spitting on currency notes amid coronavirus

There have been quite a few instances which has made people wary of touching unattended objects for fear of getting infected with coronavirus. Nashik Police had recently arrested a Muslim man after a video of him wiping his face with currency notes and saying ‘Coronavirus is Allah’s punishment to you’ went viral. Later, two unknown bikers were found spitting on notes and throwing them in Aligarh village. Currency notes lying unattended at a residential colony in Lucknow also cast aspersions about deliberate attempts to spread coronavirus. Moreover, self-proclaimed fact-checker AltNews had even tried to exonerate a Muslim man who threw currency note at petrol pump.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Bihar: Auto driver loses Rs 20,000, gets them back because no one touched it out of fear of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The auto-driver carried a sum of 20,500 rupees in cash to buy a tin-shed from Mahua Bazaar. While on the way he realized that cash is missing.
Read more
News Reports

Joseph Pulitzer – the story of the founder of the Pulitzer Prizes, and the Father of Yellow Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
The term Yellow Journalism originated during a competition between two major newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.
Read more
News Reports

After Bois Locker Room controversy, Jadavpur University students accused of sharing nudes of women through Google Drive

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the controversial 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group came to light, similar allegations were levelled on a group of men from Kolkata who are former students of Jadavpur University.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The dreaded terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists attack Indian-origin man in Canada over his social media posts, bully authorities to terminate him from job

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the Mayor's tweet, Ravi Hooda questioned the decision of allowing Mosques to play Azan on loudspeakers.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: The truth behind Indian cops dancing while carrying a corpse

OpIndia Staff -
According to Fact Hunt, the video is from Koppal in Karnataka where cops enacted the dance moves to raise awareness about the Chinese virus. The corpse was fake.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,041FansLike
317,850FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com