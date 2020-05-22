Friday, May 22, 2020
Cyclone Amphan: PM conducts aerial survey in West Bengal, announces Rs 1000 crore relief package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of the most affected areas in West Bengal. The death toll due to disaster has already reached 80.

PM Modi arrives in Bengal, image via: The Statesman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 1000 crore rupees financial aid to the state of West Bengal after the cyclone Amphan caused extensive damage in the state. Through a video conference in Basirhat, PM Modi expressed grief and said that the state and central government stand with the people who are severely affected by the cyclone.

PM and CM conducted and aerial survey across the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of the most affected areas in West Bengal. The death toll due to disaster has already reached 80. Prime Minister Modi expressed solidarity with the people of West Bengal and Odisha.

Recalling the older days, Prime minister Modi said in the month of May last year, the country was busy in elections but we also had a responsibility to combat Cyclone Fani that had affected Odisha. Right after a year this cyclone has now affected our coastal areas. The people of West Bengal have been worst affected by this cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan destroys several districts in Bengal

Cyclone Amphan battered the coastal districts West Bengal, Odisha with heavy rain and storm causing huge damage to properties and lives. The cyclone blew away thatched houses, trees, electric poles, and flooded low lying areas including various cities.

The storm hit the east coast at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, with wind speeds of 155-165 kilometres per hour raising up to 185 kilometres per hour. The storm weakened as it moved ahead and over Bangladesh.

