The government of Bihar has decided to discontinue thermal screening and the 14-day coronavirus quarantine for migrants. A medical desk at every station will provide treatment for those unwell.

Migrants who are coming back to Bihar no longer need to register themselves and practice quarantine from Tuesday. According to a report published in Indian Express, Bihar’s government has decided to remove thermal scanners from railway stations. As per reports, around 13 lakh migrants are currently in quarantine spread over more than 5000 centres in Bihar. The last batch of registered migrant labourers started quarantine on Monday and these centres will close down after 15th June 2020.

Covid-19 positive cases among migrants

Though the government has decided to discontinue thermal scanning, it has to be noted that out of 3,872 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bihar, 2,743 are migrant workers, as per the Indian Express report. 677 positive cases among the migrants were from Maharashtra, 628 from Delhi, 405 from Gujarat and 237 from Haryana. Those who returned from UP, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal and other states were also found positive for Covid-19.

Statements of officials over coronavirus quarantine

Pratyaya Amrit, the principal secretary at Bihar’s Disaster Management Authority said that the evacuation exercise done by the state of Bihar was the biggest one in the country. The target was to bring over 30 lakh migrants and maximum people have returned already.

He further added that 28 to 29 lakh people have already returned from other states and over 8.77 lakh people have been discharged from quarantine centres after completing their 14 day quarantine period. Additionally, 5.30 lakh migrants are living at block and district level quarantine centres across the state, Pratyaya Amrit was quoted by Deccan Herald.

He stated that now, when travel restrictions have been lifted, there is no further need to run quarantine centres because people are free to travel within and outside the states.

Amrit added that the health officials would continue door-to-door monitoring. The medical facilities will not change in primary health centres, Level I and Level II hospitals.

Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy CM of Bihar, said that the experts have concluded that the best way to quarantine is at home. Still, the government of Bihar is running quarantine centres to provide every possible facility to the Migrants. The government has also reimbursed for the train and bus fare and provided necessary items kits worth Rs.1000.