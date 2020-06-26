Friday, June 26, 2020
‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

"She is close to the Prime Minister and can give her bangles and a lot many other things. I will request her to gift the Prime Minister her bangles and whatever else he wants and ask him to roll back the price hike", Bhargava was seen saying.

OpIndia Staff

Shashank Bhargava makes objectionable remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani (left), Shashank Bhargava (right)
2

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shashank Bhargava, the Congress MLA from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, for making derogatory comments against Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani.

The Congress leader reportedly made the misogynist and offensive remarks during a cycle rally organised by the party against the surge in the price of petrol and diesel. The FIR was lodged at Vidisha Kotwali police station under Sections 294 (Obscenity) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint by Municipality Chairman Mukesh Tandon and other BJP leaders.

“The economy is in a turbulent condition, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The hike in fuel prices must be rolled back. In the past, Smriti Irani would roam around with a lot of bangles in her hand. She is close to the Prime Minister and can give her bangles and a lot many other things. I will request her to gift the Prime Minister her bangles and whatever else he wants and ask him to roll back the price hike”, Bhargava was seen saying.

BJP protests against Shashank Bhargava

As per a report by Jagran, around 150 BJP workers in Vidisha staged a protest outside the factory run by the Congress MLA. Soon, it led to a clash between the two sides. Reportedly, Bhargav’s office that was located within the factory was vandalised and glass panes of two vehicles were broken. He had also alleged that eggs and gunshots were fired during the clash. Reportedly, Bhargava’s personal security guard was also attacked during the scuffle.

On being informed about the incident, police officials including SP Vinayak Verma rushed to the scene. Security has now been tightened up outside the residence of Shashank Bhargava.

