Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh lashed out at Congress leaders and the left-lobby for questioning the ability of the forces. While speaking to Times now in its exclusive interview, Dilbagh Singh slammed Congress leader PL Punia and lobby for their recent take on the forces questioning the forces day after the recent threat in Pulwama was averted.

Recently, PL Punia had questioned security forces and asked after ‘How did IED reached the valley?’ On this, Dilbagh Singh said that such irresponsible remarks are delivered by Pakistan to malign the image of the country and its forces.

On being asked that what does he feels when the working of security forces is questioned by the politician, the top cop said, “It is very unfair on the part of people who know nothing about the operations happening in Kashmir, yet they keep making irresponsible comments. They should keep their mouths shut unless they have facts to share with us. Moreover, any irrational comment regarding this Pulwama IED incident would be unfair, as it’s only we who know how hard we worked to prevent the unimaginable loss of life would have been caused had terrorists succeeded in their ugly plan. So making such comments is highly irresponsible.”

Such irresponsible statements give a shot in the arm of Pakistan

Dilbagh Singh said that such irresponsible statements give a shot in the arms of Pakistan which is often indulged in propaganda against armed forces. He said, “Yes it does give a shot in the arm of Pakistan, which is indulging in large scale propaganda against forces. They are always on the lookout for opportunities to exploit the situation and malign the image of India. Such comments provide fuel to Pakistan and it’s proxies to support their ill argument against us. It is advisable to refrain from making irresponsible comments on the working of security forces unless someone has something specific to say.”

IED has always been a favorite mode of terror for the JeM

Dilbagh Singh asserted a bit about the modus operandi of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. He informed that in order to reduce their casualty rate and cause maximum damage the militants are now resorting to impoverished explosive device(IED) attacks. Dilbagh Singh affirmed that despite the worst conditions and challenges the security personnel was well prepared to weed out the terror from the valley to ensure peace and prosperity.

He said, “IEDs have always been the favorite mode of terror that outfits like Jaish have been resorting to. This trend has picked up over the last couple of months. The reason being, that IED is a device that can be used from a distance inflicting massive losses on opponents. Moreover, if it is detonated by someone operating from a vehicle with the specific target ie; security forces or the civilians, the losses are even higher. That is why IED is one of the favorite terror tools which JeM has been frequently using these days.”

The failure of another Pulwama like attack baffled the terror handlers

Dilbagh Singh asserted that Jaish-e-Mohammad’s failure to repeat Pulwama type suicide bombing has baffled terror handlers sitting in Pakistan. “There are specific inputs that reveal that handlers of Jaish sitting in Pakistan were unhappy with the failed bombing attempt. In their view, Jaish leadership in Kashmir committed a big blunder that despite fabricating car IED they failed in their mission to target security forces. Such things definitely prove that Pakistan’s hand is always there behind such terror incidents. Terror organizations like Jaish and Lashkar have very gruesome intentions vis-a-vis J&K.”

On 28 May 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with CRPF and Army averted a major attack after an attempt was made by terrorists to carry out a blast using a vehicle-borne IED.