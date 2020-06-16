Karnataka: 13 calves rescued by volunteers from illegal slaughterhouse where beef was being sold as mutton

Acting on a complaint by an NGO, police raided a few mutton shops in Arsikere in Karnataka where butchers sold beef as mutton. Volunteers also rescued 13 calves from illegal slaughterhouse.

As per reports, Gau Gyan Foundation, an NGO from Karnataka, got a tipoff about an illegal slaughterhouse in Arsikere where hundreds of cows and calves were butchered and beef was sold as mutton. Nandini Matiyani, a volunteer with the NGO, said that while some sellers were caught red-handed, some managed to escape. She said that despite strict rules against cow slaughter, dead bodies of slaughtered cows and calves were found lying there.

Shocking scenes at the slaughterhouse

As reported by Bangalore Mirror, Matiyani said that the place was extremely unsanitary and there were heads and legs of cows in one corner while live calves were tied on the other corner. As per the law, no animal should be slaughtered in front of each other. There was one room filled with bones and carcasses.

The slaughterhouse was breaking numerous laws, including the dumping of carcasses. They were dumping them in the open on the outskirts of the city that is strictly prohibited. The NGO rescued six calves and seven cattle from the slaughterhouse and sent them to a shelter house in Mandya, where more than 1300 rescued cattle live.

Arrests made for selling beef as mutton

Police arrested three persons under Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act. They have been identified as Shahabaj, Rehman and Afroz who owned three mutton stalls.