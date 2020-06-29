Monday, June 29, 2020
Home News Reports Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

Oli is facing criticism from the public and from inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party over mismanagement during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and land grabbing by China.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
KP Sharma Oli
Image Credit: The Hindu
140

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli blamed India of conspiring to topple his government on Sunday. He was addressing a meeting held in Kathmandu on the birth anniversary of late communist leader Madan Bhandari. Oli is facing criticism from the public and from inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party over mismanagement during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and land grabbing by China.

New map irked India, claims Oli

Oli said during his address that India is trying to bring down the government because his government published the new map of Nepal that depicts Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory. He said (in Nepalese), “A conspiracy is being hatched to remove me for releasing the country’s new map and getting it adopted through Parliament. In light of these discussions, the media reports from New Delhi, embassy’s activities and meetings in different hotels in Kathmandu, it’s not difficult to understand how people are openly active to topple me.”

Oli added, “Nepal’s nationalism is not so weak that someone can dream of removing the country’s prime minister for publishing the new map and making it part of the Constitution…It is unthinkable.”

As per a report by WION, Oli’s position as PM of Nepal is on shaky grounds as rival factions want Oli out. As per the report, former Nepal PM and communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been demanding his resignation as he wants to be the PM again. As per the report, he whipped up the ‘national pride’ in Nepal to hide his poor management of Chinese coronavirus and took an adverse position against India. And while it worked for a while, the move did not help him longer, especially after China encroached over Nepal’s land near the Nepal-Tibet border.

No comments from India

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not released any statement or remarks over Oli’s allegations. A few days back, MEA released a report that rejected Nepal’s claims on the three said locations. India described the new map of Nepal as an “artificial enlargement of territorial claims” and said that Nepal should create a positive atmosphere for talks to resolve border issues.

Alleged land-grabbing by China

While fissures are emerging between India and Nepal, China has allegedly encroached 64 hectares of land in Nepal. The Chinese Army had asked the villagers on the Nepal-China border to move somewhere else. Some pillars distinguished between the lands of Nepal and China. Those pillars are missing from the border as well. China also changed the path of rivers acting as natural borders between the countries and allegedly increased its territory. On 24th June Nepali Congress passed a resolution in parliament to urge the government to take back land invaded by the Chinese army.

Nepalese actions against India

In the last few months, Nepal has caused enough trouble for India. The problems between the two nations are not limited to the map row. Nepalese police opened fire on the Indian side and killed one farmer while injuring three. There were reports that Nepal’s radio stations are playing anti-India songs across borders.

During the meeting of the Nepal Communist Party’s standing committee, the majority of the members showed support for Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.” Oli skipped the session that took place on Friday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of GoI.
Read more

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facing criticism over poor management of coronavirus pandemic and illegal landgrabbing by China, Nepal PM accuses India of toppling his govt

90-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ‘quits’ Hurriyat after being ‘sidelined’ by Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per a letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years.

Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In videos that have gone viral, gunshots can be heard as terrorists attack the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan

Pakistani citizens call for buying ‘Made in Pakistan’ products amidst economic and political crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst unprecedented economic and political crisis, Imran Khan supporters urge its citizens to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to shady Soros funded orgs in India and Soros-linked organisations abroad

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has links to George Soros, who had declared war upon nationalism and nationalists.
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of GoI.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Facing criticism over poor management of coronavirus pandemic and illegal landgrabbing by China, Nepal PM accuses India of toppling his govt
Read more
News Reports

90-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ‘quits’ Hurriyat after being ‘sidelined’ by Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
As per a letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years.
Read more
News Reports

Rape accused Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter, J and K police say Doda is now terrorism free

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Hizbul commander was accused in a rape case and was absconding. JK police has stated that with this encounter, Doda has again become terrorist-free.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

OpIndia Staff -
In videos that have gone viral, gunshots can be heard as terrorists attack the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Air Asia row: DGCA serves show-cause notice to airlines after pilot and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alleges violations of safety protocols

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the senior officials of DGCA informed that a probe had been launched against Air Asia. The pilot had alleged that the airlines has been ignoring safety protocols to save fuel.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani citizens call for buying ‘Made in Pakistan’ products amidst economic and political crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst unprecedented economic and political crisis, Imran Khan supporters urge its citizens to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products
Read more

Connect with us

233,566FansLike
392,686FollowersFollow
260,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com