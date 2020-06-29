Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli blamed India of conspiring to topple his government on Sunday. He was addressing a meeting held in Kathmandu on the birth anniversary of late communist leader Madan Bhandari. Oli is facing criticism from the public and from inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party over mismanagement during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and land grabbing by China.

New map irked India, claims Oli

Oli said during his address that India is trying to bring down the government because his government published the new map of Nepal that depicts Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory. He said (in Nepalese), “A conspiracy is being hatched to remove me for releasing the country’s new map and getting it adopted through Parliament. In light of these discussions, the media reports from New Delhi, embassy’s activities and meetings in different hotels in Kathmandu, it’s not difficult to understand how people are openly active to topple me.”

Oli added, “Nepal’s nationalism is not so weak that someone can dream of removing the country’s prime minister for publishing the new map and making it part of the Constitution…It is unthinkable.”

#Gravitas | Is Nepal’s ruling party headed for a split? A new report has claimed that rival factions within the Nepal Communist Party are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal). @palkisu gets you the details. pic.twitter.com/kybQeuBM1k — WION (@WIONews) June 26, 2020

No comments from India

As per a report by WION, Oli’s position as PM of Nepal is on shaky grounds as rival factions want Oli out. As per the report, former Nepal PM and communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been demanding his resignation as he wants to be the PM again. As per the report, he whipped up the ‘national pride’ in Nepal to hide his poor management of Chinese coronavirus and took an adverse position against India. And while it worked for a while, the move did not help him longer, especially after China encroached over Nepal’s land near the Nepal-Tibet border.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not released any statement or remarks over Oli’s allegations. A few days back, MEA released a report that rejected Nepal’s claims on the three said locations. India described the new map of Nepal as an “artificial enlargement of territorial claims” and said that Nepal should create a positive atmosphere for talks to resolve border issues.

Alleged land-grabbing by China

While fissures are emerging between India and Nepal, China has allegedly encroached 64 hectares of land in Nepal. The Chinese Army had asked the villagers on the Nepal-China border to move somewhere else. Some pillars distinguished between the lands of Nepal and China. Those pillars are missing from the border as well. China also changed the path of rivers acting as natural borders between the countries and allegedly increased its territory. On 24th June Nepali Congress passed a resolution in parliament to urge the government to take back land invaded by the Chinese army.

Nepalese actions against India

In the last few months, Nepal has caused enough trouble for India. The problems between the two nations are not limited to the map row. Nepalese police opened fire on the Indian side and killed one farmer while injuring three. There were reports that Nepal’s radio stations are playing anti-India songs across borders.

During the meeting of the Nepal Communist Party’s standing committee, the majority of the members showed support for Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.” Oli skipped the session that took place on Friday.