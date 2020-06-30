Uttar Pradesh: Tech giant Microsoft to set up technology hub in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh government has signed an agreement with Microsoft on 29th June to set up a world-class technology hub in Greater Noida. Microsoft announced the new centre in February 2020. Following the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has been trying to increase investment in the state and create employment opportunities.

The agreement was signed between Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India and Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister for investment, export promotion, and MSMEs of Uttar Pradesh. Rajiv Singh had announced Microsoft’s interest in setting up a tech hub in Noida in February. In a statement made at that time, he said, “We are excited to tap into the engineering talent available in this part of the country to create a truly pioneering organization that will build innovative solutions for global impact.”

Campus will accommodate 4,000 employees

UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the authorities have identified options for land for Microsoft in Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway and have invited them to visit the same. He said that in the next three-four years, the campus strength would reach its maximum potential of 4,000, making it the second-largest Tech Hub of Microsoft in India. The company already has two hubs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with a strength of 5,000 and 2,000, respectively.

Singh further said that TCS is also putting up a campus in the area while another tech giant Wipro too has a campus there. “With Microsoft coming into the fold, Noida and Greater Noida will become a major destination for electronics and IT in the country,” he added.

The NCR center will play a critical role in Microsoft’s India expansion plans. Various core engineering teams, including Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research Group, Cloud and Enterprise Group, and Experience & Devices Group, along with Core Services Engineering and Operations, will work at the center in coming future.