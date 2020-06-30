Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

As per reports, many Chinese companies in Pakistan have disallowed its Pakistani employees from offering namaz, one of the five basic tenets of Islam.

A Pakistani maulana has threatened China and asked the Chinese companies to follow the law of the land after various Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz, the Islamic prayer. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.

Un Chinese ko bolo yeh unke baap ka mulk nahin hai (tell those Chinese this is not their country,” he could be heard saying. “When some people gather and protest, they’d be scared. Then even their father will let you offer namaz. Today morning someone was asking that they’re afraid of losing job and hence can’t protest against Chinese companies for stopping namaz. This is our country, not their daddy’s. When we go to their country, we follow the rules,” he said.

You have to make people respect you. “Make them realise that ‘you have come here, you are the real guest’. You will work as per our laws. Then they will let you offer namaz,” he can be heard saying.

Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

As per reports, many Chinese companies in Pakistan have disallowed its Pakistani employees from offering namaz, one of the five basic tenets of Islam. A video shared by Twitter user Farah Khan reveals how one Pakistani employee of a company was beaten up by his employers for allegedly offering namaz.

In the above video, a person can be seen bleeding who is being taken away by his colleagues as the person recording the video claims that the man was beaten up for offering namaz. The person recording the video clims that he was beaten up badly when he was offering namaz. “Chinese are not letting Muslims offer namaz. I appeal to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action,” he says.

