Friday, June 12, 2020
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleges Rajya Sabha elections could have been done 2 months ago but BJP delayed it, BJP says he is doing political drama

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that the Congress will emerge as a winner in the coming Rajya Sabha elections.

OpIndia Staff

Ashok Gehlot Courtesy: BBB news
4

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot accused BJP of delaying the Rajya Sabha elections so that the ruling party can buy MLAs. Chief Minister held a press conference in Jaipur seven days before the Rajya Sabha elections. The elections are scheduled to be held on June 19 on the 3 Rajya Sabha seats in the states.

Ashok Gehlot stated, “The Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months ago, but it was postponed for no reason because the BJP’s horse-trading was not complete.” Gehlot further added, “We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in the Rajya Sabha elections and our two candidates will emerge victoriously. Two CPI(M) MLAs will support us in the election.”

Gehlot said, “A complaint has been lodged with the SOG so that investigation about those who are involved in this organized crime of money transfer could be conducted.” Gehlot said that it is evident from the political scenarios in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and now the trick is being applied here in Rajasthan.

We will win two seats-Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that the Congress will emerge as a winner in the coming Rajya Sabha elections. Statistics show that even the independent MLAs stand with Congress. He said that both of the candidates are going to win the Rajya Sabha elections. Sachin pilot clarified, “We were unable to meet the MLAs in three months due to lock down that’s why we have called a meet in this hotel.”

BJP responds

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia responded to the allegations denounced by the Rajasthan CM. He said, “A political drama has been going on in Rajasthan for the past few days and it is being done by the CM himself. The matter is the Rajya Sabha election. A man in a position of responsibility is saying unnecessary things, he has spoken baseless things.”

Satish Poonia added, “I have been observing him since last few days, he has been speaking as a man who has become mentally unstable and says whatever comes to his mind. His statements reflect despair.”

He clarified that not a single membe of Congress is inncontact with them. He said, “The one wants to join us, the one who trusts the polity of Modiji, the one who wants to leave the inefficient government of Congress, we will surely welcome them.”

Setback to Congress before Rajya Sabha elections

On 19 June, the Rajya Sabha elections will be held countrywide on 18 seats of Upper House. While, in the last three months, a total of eight MLAs of the Congress party resigned in Gujarat that brought down the tally in the state to 65. Five MLAs resigned back in March while three resigned on 4th June just before Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for 19th June.

The remaining Gujarat Congress MLAs were shifted to Wildwinds Resorts at Abu Road in Rajasthan. Earlier, four Congress MLAs were seen at Ambaji that is close to the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. Gulab Singh Rajput, Congress MLAs, said that MLA would discuss the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

