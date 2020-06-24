Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

The hilarious take on hypocrisy of Indian liberals, one animated comic at a time.

OpIndia Staff

The Daily Switch's hilarious take on 'liberals'
Liberalman is the superhero we neither need nor deserve in real life. The fictional one, however, is something India absolutely needs to show the mirror to the hypocrisy of those who identify themselves as ‘liberals’ but are actually far from then. The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of ‘liberals’ and ‘Liberalman’, the new superhero in town.

Liberalman ‘chooses’ who needs his help

In one of the viral videos, two animated characters are looking helplessly at their burning building where their 4-year-old is trapped. ‘Liberalman’, with his superpowers, flies in and the parents are hopeful that the superhero will save their child. However, Liberalman’s rescue operations come with terms and conditions. He only ‘helps’ the most ‘repressed’ people. When the ‘parents’ inform that their daughter is only 4 years old, Liberalman agrees as she would have surely been a victim of sexism. Liberalman, however, helps via options like candlelight march and the ‘dafli of doom‘. Clearly, Liberalman has his priorities sorted.

Liberals and Sonu Sood

A ‘liberal’ initially agrees with a commoner that Sonu Sood did great work helping migrants reach their hometowns. However, when Sonu Sood in a video says that he is a fan of PM Modi, ‘Liberal’ person now believes that Sonu Sood was irresponsible as sending back migrants might have spread coronavirus to villages. He also wants ‘azaadi’ from ‘murderer’ Sonu Sood.

‘Liberals’ offers solution to flop comics and actors

Struggling and washed up standup comics and actors have a new ray of hope. ‘Liberals’ in India have a solution to restart their career. The Placard and woke message combination. It may not make them funny, but at least it’ll make them famous!

Liberals vs IT cell

This is just so relatable. Unless you agree with them you are from the ‘IT cell’. Or from the RSS. A true liberal will never agree with anything right is happening in India under PM Modi.

How ‘liberal’ students reacted to coronavirus

Not to undermine the efforts of everyone who have put forward everything they have to help India fight the pandemic, we all now the one equivalent to the ‘JNU student’ above who is armed with a ‘dafli of doom’ while fighting those who are fighting the pandemic.

For more, you could follow The Daily Switch here.

