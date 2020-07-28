Congress old guard miffed with the video testimonials of Rahul Gandhi

The rift between the old guard and the young leaders in the Congress party is widening with the changing political landscape of the country. The divide became apparent during the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Congress leaders have taken contradictory stances on several issues in the past, owing to the communication gap between Team Rahul and Team Sonia.

In the latest development, the video testimonials on ‘national security’ uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on social media have reportedly become the bone of contention yet again between the two factions of the Congress party, as per a report in NDTV.

While emphasising that he spoke the ‘truth’ about China, Rahul Gandhi defended his move on Tuesday, “I don’t care if I don’t have a political career after that but I am going to say the truth as far as the India territory is concerned.”

Rahul was mocked widely for this statement, where many opposition leaders and other users pointed it out that he does not have a career in the first place.

However, his ideas have reportedly found no takers in the Sonia camp. Pointing out Rahul Gandhi’s ‘questionable’ approach, a Congress loyalist quoted by NDTV reportedly stated that Rahul does not consult the veteran leaders in the party. “He does not talk to us and we have no idea who is advising him”, the veteran politician lamented. Reportedly, Rahul has been devising strategies for the Congress party and exercising powers with no accountability, given that his mother Sonia Gandhi is the party chief now.

Veteran Congress leaders unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s videos

As per the report, this has left the old guard disenchanted as Rahul Gandhi would not consult the veteran loyalists before taking a public stand, unlike Sonia Gandhi. On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi consulted him before airing video testimonials on foreign policy, former Home Minister Chidambaram informed that his opinion was not sought regarding them.

The NDTV report also stated that Chidambaram, in a party press conference, stated that though Rahul had sought his opinions on certain occasions,

Team Sonia is reportedly of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi’s comments on China lack depth, resulting in the isolation of the party for targeting the Prime Minister on national security amidst the border standoff.

The NDTV report stated that some Congress leaders loyal to the family are of the opinion that while their party president Sonia consults them and seeks their advice, Rahul thinks they are useless. The report claimed that Sonia loyalists are concerned that Rahul’s videos are portraying an image that Congress is needlessly attacking the PM on matters of national security.