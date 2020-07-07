Delhi Riots: Funds received from the UK, Oman and UAE in January, Police continues to probe foreign funding link

In a significant development, sleuths of Delhi Police have made a major revelation about the alleged foreign funding into the violent anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital in the last week of February. The Delhi Police in its investigation into the Delhi riots found that funds were received from the United Kingdom, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just before the flare-up in the northeast Delhi.

According to the sources, the Delhi police personnel are in possession of a register that bears that secrets of Delhi riots funding. The register was made ahead of the violent riots and has the complete bookkeeping of how the funds were utilised and distributed with the aim to gin up the riots in Delhi, the sources and the beneficiaries of the funds, a senior officer privy to details said.

Register bearing secrets of funding recovered from Jamia Coordination Committee member

The Special Cell team probing the riots had arrested Miran Haider, a member of Jamia Coordination Committee, and a register consisting the details of violence was recovered from him. Haider was arrested in April and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the violence.

The police team were startled to find that the register retrieved from Haider carried the details of the alleged funding received for instigating the riots in Delhi centred on the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). The funding received into the riots from countries such as Oman, the UK and UAE took the probing team by surprise. Sources claim, right before the riots, Rs 5 lakhs were transferred to Haider’s account.

Register sent to Forensic Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis

The Delhi police officials claim that the recovery of the register proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the conspiracy to foment violence in Delhi was pre-planned and the money that came from the foreign countries almost confirms that the money transfers were made to fuel the riots in the national capital. The retrieved documents have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis.

Foreign funding link vindicates Delhi Police’s claim that riots were a pre-planned

The retrieval of a register containing details of funding received allegedly to stoke riots in northeast Delhi vindicates Delhi police’s stand, which had argued in the court that the Northeast riots in the national capital were a part of a larger conspiracy that was hatched during the Jamia riots between December 13-December 15, 2019. The report said that the Jamia coordination committee was not an official body representing the Jamia University but it was still receiving funds in the name of the university, including from suspicious organisations such as PFI, which is also accused of funding the anti-CAA riots in the country.

The revelation of the involvement of funding foreign countries comes on the heels of the police’s recent statement that the funding had also been received from Malaysia through a Meerut based NGO after another accused Khalid Saifi met with the fugitive hate speaker Zakir Naik.