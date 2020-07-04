Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home News Reports Explained: Why is China now eyeing the Russian city of Vladivostok?
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Explained: Why is China now eyeing the Russian city of Vladivostok?

The territory of Vladivostok was a part of the Qing Dynasty of China and was handed over to the Russians via the Treaty of Peking in 1860. Although it was lawfully owned, yet, the expansionist Communist Party of China (CCP) now dismisses the treaty as 'unequal'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Why 'Vladivostok' is the bone of contention between Russia and China?
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin
26

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the current border standoff with India, China has now staked its claim on the Russian city of Vladivostok, reported Wion. On Friday, the Russian embassy in India had tweeted a video about the foundation of the Russian military post, Vladivostok, in the Golden Horn Bay of the Sea of Japan. The tweet added that the military post was granted the status of a city in May 1880.

The same video was posted on Weibo, a microblogging site in China, by the Russian embassy in Beijing. However, it did not go down well with the Chinese populace. As such, China’s social media warriors launched a targeted online campaign against Russia. ‘Journalist’ Shen Shiwei from the State-owned CGTN network wrote that the tweet by the Russian embassy was ‘not welcome’ as Vladivostok was earlier a Chinese territory, Hai Shen Wai, before Russia annexed it through the ‘unequal’ Treaty of Beijing. The same sentiment was echoed by several other Chinese diplomats including China’s ambassador to Pakistan.

The Second Opium War and Treaty of Peking

During the Second Opium War (1856-1860), China faced defeat at the hands of Britain, Russia and France. After the end of the war, the Russian Tsarist Empire annexed the territories of Primorsky Krai and Vladivostok. The territory of Vladivostok was a part of the Qing Dynasty of China and was handed over to the Russians via the Treaty of Peking in 1860. Although it was lawfully owned, yet, the expansionist Communist Party of China (CCP) now dismisses the treaty as ‘unequal’. Besides Vladivostok, China also lost the Kowloon peninsula to Britain. The recent outrage on social media by China highlighted a deep-seated feeling of loss, even after 160 years.

Implications on Russia-China relationship

At a time when the world powers are irked with China over its mishandling of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, it has turned against its close ally Russia. This is despite the fact that Russia has neither blamed China for the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus nor the human rights violations in Hong Kong. However, the tweet by the Russian Embassy in India, celebrating the foundation of Vladivostok, on Twitter is perceived as a ‘big strategic signal.’ The tweet assumes significance, amidst border tensions between India and China, and is considered as a manifestation of the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Russia and China share a 4,209 km-long border. As per reports, the Defence Ministry of Russia is wary of the possible challenges that can be posed by China at the border, in the long run. Experts are of the view that the Chinese objection to Russia’s celebration will not extend beyond social media. Both the countries were at the brink of war in 1969 but a settlement was reached in 2008. During the agreement, Russia handed over a few islands in the Amur and Ussuri rivers to China. However, the status quo on Vladivostok remained unchanged. Reportedly, China has claimed about 160,000 sq km of land in Russia, in violation of various mutual agreements.

Expansionism of China

As per Wion News, China has been relentless in illegally occupying land in at least 21 countries. Even though the International Court of Justice has rejected its dubious claims, China continues to assert ownership of islands in the Philippines. The same is the case with Vietnam. Communist-run country has claimed fishing rights in the water near islands in Indonesian territory. Besides, China has disputes with Laos, Cambodia on ‘historical precedents and with Thailand over the Mekong river since 2001.

China has disputes with Japan over Senkaku and Ryu Kya islands. Moreover, the expansionist country has staked claim to the whole of South Korea on some occasions. Besides, the Communist-controlled country also has disputes with North Korea over Mount Pek-tu and the Tuman river. Earlier, it was reported that China had occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal.

Decoding Chinese Aggression

“The Chinese autocratic Government is scared of its 140 crore people who work as bonded labourers, with no human rights, for the government. They fear that the rising dissatisfaction amongst people can lead to a revolt against the Communist regime. Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, China has been forced to shut down its factories. The unemployment rate has soared as high as 20%. Therefore, the hostile attitude of China towards neighbouring countries is a part of a ploy to keep the country united,” Sonam Wangchuk was earlier quoted as saying.

He informed that the 1962 Indo-Sino War was also one of the tactics adopted by the then Chinese government to deviate public discourse from the failure of the administration to respond effectively to the famine that lasted between 1957 to 1962. Wangchuk added that the autocratic government knows that if there is a shrinkage in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth or that of the country’s prosperity, a mass uprising is inevitable.

India-China Standoff

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current standoff began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per the ANI report, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state has been reluctant to confirm the number of casualties it suffered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWhy China is claiming Vladivostok

Trending now

Government and Policy

Uddhav Thackeray approves purchase of expensive new cars for ministers when Maharashtra is struggling to pay salaries to the govt employees

OpIndia Staff -
Even as Maharashtra faces acute crisis, the Uddhav Thackeray govt in has given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new vehicles for its ministers.
Read more
Opinions

Beef ban Haram, Dog Meat ban Halal: Hypocrisy of welcoming ban on dog meat in Nagaland after claiming people have the right to eat...

K Bhattacharjee -
The Nagaland Cabinet has banned the sale of dog meat in the state following protests by animal rights activists.
Read more

Unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated: Army calls fake news by Congress ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party and its ecosystem launched a massive propaganda today claiming that the meeting of PM Modi with injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital was staged.

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake

The Guardian claims 2-year-old fought 1962 Indo-China, quotes Congress worker to make wildly incorrect claims about Pangong Tso and Galwan

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In a news report titled, "Our pastures have been taken: Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab", Guardian further fake news on the India-China stand-off

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo, has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Uddhav Thackeray approves purchase of expensive new cars for ministers when Maharashtra is struggling to pay salaries to the govt employees

OpIndia Staff -
Even as Maharashtra faces acute crisis, the Uddhav Thackeray govt in has given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new vehicles for its ministers.
Read more
News Reports

Explained: Why is China now eyeing the Russian city of Vladivostok?

OpIndia Staff -
The territory of Vladivostok was a part of the Qing Dynasty of China and was handed over to the Russians via the Treaty of Peking in 1860.
Read more
Opinions

Beef ban Haram, Dog Meat ban Halal: Hypocrisy of welcoming ban on dog meat in Nagaland after claiming people have the right to eat...

K Bhattacharjee -
The Nagaland Cabinet has banned the sale of dog meat in the state following protests by animal rights activists.
Read more
News Reports

Unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated: Army calls fake news by Congress ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party and its ecosystem launched a massive propaganda today claiming that the meeting of PM Modi with injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital was staged.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM KP Oli faces heat from the party for anti-India and pro-China stand, his future to be decided soon

OpIndia Staff -
A crucial meeting of ruling party NCP's Standing Committee is scheduled on July 6 to decide the fate of Nepal PM KP Oli
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Hindu man beaten for not buying cement from shop owned by municipal councillor in Kalilganj

OpIndia Staff -
van driver Sonatan Das was badly injured after he was beaten by Faizur Rahman Chunnu, a municipal councillor in Kaliganj in Bangladesh
Read more
News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput searched himself on Google before committing suicide, read few articles: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput was subjected to demoralisation and character assassination, through blind items, by stooges of the 'movie mafia.'
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Police demolish gangster Vikas Dubey’s house in Bithur, 100 teams tasked to find him

OpIndia Staff -
8 policemen lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey house on July 2 late night
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Politics

As India and China face-off, interview of Sitaram Yechury defending China and saying he visited the Communist state often goes viral: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -
Sitaram Yechury, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), when asked about his views on China, said that China, despite being a Communist nation, has successfully adapted to the new world order.
Read more

Connect with us

234,594FansLike
397,643FollowersFollow
268,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com