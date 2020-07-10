Friday, July 10, 2020
History-sheeter Mohammad Akhtar arrested in Madhya Pradesh after he fled from Uttar Pradesh following recent police encounters

The history-sheeter had fled the Uttar Pradesh after a case was filed against him in Allahabad. Mohammad Akhtar had escaped to Shahdol area following the recent encounters in the state of Uttar Pradesh, said ASP Pratima Mathew.

OpIndia Staff

History-sheeter Mohammed Akhtar/ Image Source: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a criminal and history-sheeter Mohammad Akhtar in Suhagpur area of Shahdol on Thursday.

According to the reports, the history-sheeter had fled the Uttar Pradesh after a case was filed against him in Allahabad. Reportedly, he is a member of Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Mohammad Akhtar had escaped to Shahdol area following the recent encounters in the state of Uttar Pradesh, said ASP Pratima Mathew.

The notorious gangster Akhtar had been hiding in a residence in Shahdol. He was arrested by the local police after they received information regarding his presence in the city. Reportedly he has 12 cases registered against him in Allahabad.

Reportedly, Akhtar escaped from UP to MP fearing for his life, after seeing that several members of Vikash Dubey’s gang were killed in police encounter following the ambush on a police party by Dubey’s men, killing 8 policemen.

The arrest of Mohammad Akhtar comes just hours after the Uttar Pradesh police had killed gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter near Kanpur after he had tried to escape from the police custody by snatching away the gun and shot at the policemen.

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday. The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

The police has said that the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

