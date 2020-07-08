Amidst the ongoing border tensions with Pakistan and now China, the Indian Army has decided to ban a total of 89 apps for the Army personnel on both Android and iOS platforms posing security threats. Though these apps would continue to remain accessible by civilians, the Army men will not be able to use these 89 apps henceforth. The Army has claimed that the “all-weather” friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC.

Out of these 89 apps, most are Chinese mobile apps, which the Army believes are being used to send out important data and security information to China. Last month, Indian govt had banned 59 apps originating in China in the country.

Other than the Chinese apps, there are other few apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, Tumblr, Reddit, Songs.pk etc which also the Army has banned. The Army has baned these non-Chinese apps for its personnel probably because some of these apps have been used for honey trapping in the past, and some apps have known security issues. Video conferencing app Zoom has also been banned, which has faced lots of privacy and security in recent times.

Social media apps like Facebook used by ISI operatives for honey trapping

It is pertinent to note here, that many incidents in the past have been reported where personnel of the Indian Armed forces have leaked sensitive information related to the Indian armed forces, after they were honey-trapped by the Pakistani ISI operatives on social media. These Pakistani handlers often pose as women and use apps like Facebook and Tinder to honey trap the Indian Army and Navy personnel to take out sensitive information from them.

After one such case, where 13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges in February this year, the Indian Navy had imposed a strict ban on the use of smartphones and social media applications such as Facebook by its personnel.

The list of 89 banned apps by the Indian Army

The list of all these 89 apps which the Indian Army has decided to ban are:

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

True Caller

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

360 Security

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Pratilipi

Heal of Y

POPXO

Vokal

Hungama

Songs.pk

Yelp

Tumblr

Reddit

FriendsFeed

Private Blogs

India bans 59 Chinese apps

In the aftermath of the Galwan Valley standoff, the Indian Government had banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, saying they engage in activities that threaten Indian national sovereignty, integrity and defence. The ministry in its press release said that it has recently been receiving complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have a location outside India. The compilation of these data poses which threat to national security and sovereignty and is a matter of deep concern said the statement.