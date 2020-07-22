Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

Considering that these three Tablighi Jammat women were in quarantine for the last 111 days, it was obvious that they had conceived during this quarantine period.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Image used for representational purpose
8

In a shocking incident, three Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while they were housed in a quarantine centre in Ranchi under strict security. These women, who are reportedly not more than three months pregnant, have been staying in the facility, under strict supervision, for more than 111 days. Considering that people in the quarantine centres are kept under strict isolation and are not allowed to interact with other inmates, this news comes as quite a shocker.

As reported by Jagran, the three Tablighi Jamaat women were first kept in the quarantine centre Khelgaon, Ranchi after which they were shifted to a prison. In both these places, a strict protocol is followed and inmates are not allowed to meet each other.

The authorities got to know about the news of the pregnancy when the three women, along with their husbands and 17 others were released from jail on Tuesday after the HC gave them bail. It is pertinent to note here, that these foreign nationals were detained in Ranchi on March 30. They were arrested after the flouted lockdown and visa rules to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event.

The not more than 3-month pregnant Tablighi Jamaat women have been in quarantine for almost 111 days

According to the Nai Dunia report, from March 30 to July 20, these women along with others had been housed in the quarantine centre and thereafter shifted to the prison, once the quarantine period was over. The women were first kept at the quarantine Center in Khelgaon. One of them, who had tested positive for corona had undergone treatment at RIMS before being shifted to the quarantine Center in Khelgaon.

After this, they was taken into judicial custody at Khelgaon on 18 April. A months later, on May 20, the Tablighi Jamaat women were shifted to Birsa Munda Central Kara Hotwar jail. It is a rule, that before keeping women in jail, their medical examination and pregnancy related information are taken.

The women, while being shifted to the jail, had reportedly informed the jail superitentdent about their pregnancy, after which ultra sonography was conducted on them to ascertain the truth. It was said that though the three women were confirmed to be pregnant, none of the pregnancies were older than three months.

Considering that they were in quarantine for the last 111 days, it was obvious that they had conceived during this quarantine period.

Foreign Tabjighi Jamaat members detained for flouting visa rules

The Tablighi jamaat event in Delhi was held in the month of March and had wreaked havoc in the country. The event produced more than 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The Markaz event was not only attended by Indian Muslims but also foreign nationals.

These foreign Jamaat members who had entered India on tourist visas to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event turned out to become the super-spreader of the infection. India had then seen a sudden surge in the cases after thousands of Tablighi Jamaatis had tested positive for the deadly pathogen. The foreign Jamaat members, who were tested positive for the coronavirus were quarantined in different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned more than 2,200 blacklisted foreign nationals from entering India for 10 years for violating visa norms and getting involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities. Earlier, the Modi government had blacklisted 960 foreigners in April, including four Americans, nine Britishers and six Chinese nationals who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz on tourist visas.

Recently, a Delhi court has granted a spree of bails plea bargaining in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at Markaz Nizamuddin during mid-March amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.ating visa rules.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstablighi jamaat pregnant, tablighi jamaat ranchi, tablighi jamaat women

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

11 policemen given life imprisonment for Raja Man Singh encounter in Rajasthan: Here are the details about the 35-years-old case

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Man Singh and his two associates were killed by a team of police force led by then DSP Kan Singh Bhati
Read more
News Reports

USA orders China to shut down its Consulate in Houston, Texas within 72 hours, documents being burned

OpIndia Staff -
Videos were shared on social media in which documents appeared to be burning in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Matiullah Jan is a freelance journalist who has been criticising the military in his writings and social media posts.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Dilshad posed as Hindu to trap Priya who moved with her daughter to live with him, mother-child found murdered after his identity revealed

OpIndia Staff -
Priya who was living with Amit Gurjar alias Dilshad in Meerut for the last 7 years, suddenly went missing, and her and her daughter's bodies found
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more

Connect with us

237,098FansLike
412,872FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com