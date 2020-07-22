In a shocking incident, three Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while they were housed in a quarantine centre in Ranchi under strict security. These women, who are reportedly not more than three months pregnant, have been staying in the facility, under strict supervision, for more than 111 days. Considering that people in the quarantine centres are kept under strict isolation and are not allowed to interact with other inmates, this news comes as quite a shocker.

As reported by Jagran, the three Tablighi Jamaat women were first kept in the quarantine centre Khelgaon, Ranchi after which they were shifted to a prison. In both these places, a strict protocol is followed and inmates are not allowed to meet each other.

The authorities got to know about the news of the pregnancy when the three women, along with their husbands and 17 others were released from jail on Tuesday after the HC gave them bail. It is pertinent to note here, that these foreign nationals were detained in Ranchi on March 30. They were arrested after the flouted lockdown and visa rules to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event.

The not more than 3-month pregnant Tablighi Jamaat women have been in quarantine for almost 111 days

According to the Nai Dunia report, from March 30 to July 20, these women along with others had been housed in the quarantine centre and thereafter shifted to the prison, once the quarantine period was over. The women were first kept at the quarantine Center in Khelgaon. One of them, who had tested positive for corona had undergone treatment at RIMS before being shifted to the quarantine Center in Khelgaon.

After this, they was taken into judicial custody at Khelgaon on 18 April. A months later, on May 20, the Tablighi Jamaat women were shifted to Birsa Munda Central Kara Hotwar jail. It is a rule, that before keeping women in jail, their medical examination and pregnancy related information are taken.

The women, while being shifted to the jail, had reportedly informed the jail superitentdent about their pregnancy, after which ultra sonography was conducted on them to ascertain the truth. It was said that though the three women were confirmed to be pregnant, none of the pregnancies were older than three months.

Considering that they were in quarantine for the last 111 days, it was obvious that they had conceived during this quarantine period.

Foreign Tabjighi Jamaat members detained for flouting visa rules

The Tablighi jamaat event in Delhi was held in the month of March and had wreaked havoc in the country. The event produced more than 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. The Markaz event was not only attended by Indian Muslims but also foreign nationals.

These foreign Jamaat members who had entered India on tourist visas to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event turned out to become the super-spreader of the infection. India had then seen a sudden surge in the cases after thousands of Tablighi Jamaatis had tested positive for the deadly pathogen. The foreign Jamaat members, who were tested positive for the coronavirus were quarantined in different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned more than 2,200 blacklisted foreign nationals from entering India for 10 years for violating visa norms and getting involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities. Earlier, the Modi government had blacklisted 960 foreigners in April, including four Americans, nine Britishers and six Chinese nationals who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz on tourist visas.

Recently, a Delhi court has granted a spree of bails plea bargaining in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at Markaz Nizamuddin during mid-March amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.ating visa rules.